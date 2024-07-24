Starlight International Youth Basketball Open Returns for Second Edition in Singapore
Building on the success of SIYBO 2023, SIYBO 2024 promises an even greater celebration of youth basketball.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Starlight International Youth Basketball Open (SIYBO) is set to return from August 12-14, 2024, at Bukit Canberra ActiveSG Sport Hall. Building on last year's success, SIYBO 2024 promises an even greater celebration of youth basketball, with participants from the USA, Canada, Germany, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore etc.
Organised by Touchdown Sports and supported by Sport Singapore, with China Life Singapore as the main sponsor, SIYBO 2024 offers local teams a rare opportunity to compete against international peers, providing invaluable experience for young athletes. This year’s tournament will feature U10, U12, and U14 categories, promoting diversity, sportsmanship, and athletic excellence.
Last year’s event saw over 200 participants from 8 countries, marked by thrilling matches, skill development workshops, and vibrant cultural exchanges. The 2023 edition left a lasting impact, and this year’s theme, “Make It Happen,” continues to inspire young athletes to excel both on and off the court while embracing teamwork, respect, and perseverance.
Key highlights of SIYBO 2024 include live streaming of key matches, extensive social media coverage, and features in local and international news. Esteemed guests will join the event to motivate the young participants, reinforcing the tournament's commitment to fostering unity and sportsmanship.
“We are excited to welcome even more young talents this year and are grateful for the continued support from our sponsors and partners,” said Adam Chen, CEO of Touchdown Sports. “SIYBO is more than just a competition; it’s a platform for cultural exchange and personal growth for youth.”
For more details, follow @siybo_singapore on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok for the latest updates.
