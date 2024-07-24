The ADVERTISING Club of New York Taps Power Players to Join the Board of Directors; Naming Five New Board Members

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ADVERTISING Club of New York , the industry's leading professional organization representing the advertising, media, marketing, and ad-tech industries is pleased to announce the appointment of five individuals to its Board of Directors. These appointments bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization as they rally around the mission to continue to educate, celebrate and empower the industry.



Alicia Carey, Global Head of Agencies & Acquisition, Microsoft Advertising

Jason Dailey, Director, Head of Agency, Meta

Anselmo Ramos, Founder & Creative Chairman, GUT

Jeannine Shao Collins, Chief Client Officer, Kargo

Darla Price, President, Ogilvy Advertising NA



"We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional leaders to our Board. Each brings unique perspectives that will strengthen our governance and help drive our mission forward,” said Gina Grillo, President & CEO, The Advertising Club of New York. “Their combined expertise will be instrumental in navigating the challenges and opportunities ahead."

Board Officers and Directors for the 2024-2025 term include:

OFFICERS:

Lisa Valentino

Sophie Kelly, SVP, Global Tequila & Mezcal Categories, Diageo

Chaucer Barnes, Chief Marketing Officer, Translation + UnitedMasters, Inc.

Marie Devlin, Partner, Brand Team Partners

Rick Song, President, Brand Innovators Strategy Group

Cheryl Guerin, EVP, Global Brand Strategy & Innovation, Mastercard

DIRECTORS:

Scott Falzone, Managing Director, Telecom, Google*

Ron Fierman, CFO, Digital Pulp

Carl Fremont, CEO, Quigley Simpson

Daniel Gardner, Social Intelligence Lead, Haleon

Jill Hamilton, VP, US Media, American Express

Michelle Holmes, President and CCO, Publicis Collective New York

Marinn Jackson, Director, Head of US Account Management, Amazon Ads*

Soyoung Kang, Chief Marketing Officer, eos

Ryan Laul, CEO, Talon

Terryn Lance, Senior Director Media Strategy & Planning, Walmart

Lee Nadler, Founder & President, Sherpa Marketing

Monique Nelson, Chair, UWG

Marla Newman, EVP, Sales, Raptive

Mari Kim Novak, Transitional CMO*

Cheryl Overton, Chief Experience Officer, Cheryl Overton Communications

Paolo Provinciali, Head of Paid Media Strategy & Operations, LinkedIn

Rafael Rivero, Chief Media Officer, PayPal

Damien Reid, Partner & Managing Director, FIG

Laurel Rossi, CMO, Infillion & Co-Founder & President, Creative Spirit*

Michael Sallette, VP, Global Media, Danone

Sandra Sims-Williams, Chief Business Inclusion, Impact & Belonging Officer, Nielsen

Lauren Wiener, Managing Director/Partner, BCG



*Director who is an appointed member of the Executive Committee

“I’m excited to work alongside the new Directors and owe a huge debt of gratitude to the retiring Board Members, as they have left an incredible legacy on the organization,” said Board Chair, Lisa Valentino.

The Board Members retiring this year include Elyssa Gray, Consultant/Coach, Strong Training & Coach, Kris Magel, VP, Head of Agency & Publisher Solutions, Samba TV, Nancy Reyes, CEO, The Americas, BBDO, and Tiffany Rolfe, Global Chair & Global CCO, RGA.

About The ADVERTISING Club

The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a leading trade organization serving the advertising, media, and marketing industries in the media capital of the world. We offer access, thought leadership and programming that intends to educate, empower, and celebrate our constituencies. The Club produces the International ANDY Awards to raise the bar on creativity and elevate the craft. The ADVERTISING Club’s Foundation is dedicated to building a stronger talent pipeline representative of our diverse community. The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a Founding Member of Creative Spirit US.

