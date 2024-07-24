Workhorse to Participate in Zero-Emissions Showcase + Ride & Drive Presented by CARB and CALSTART

CINCINNATI, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS ) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”) an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced its participation in the upcoming Zero-Emissions Showcase + Ride & Drive, hosted by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and CALSTART. The event will take place on August 14, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. Registration for the event is free.



Attendees will have the chance to experience Workhorse’s battery-electric medium-duty W56 step van and W4 CC cab chassis. Both models are designed to deliver unmatched performance, reliability, and efficiency for fleet managers and operators. The W56 and W4 CC qualify for incentives offered by California’s Hybrid and Zero-emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) and Innovative Small e-Fleet (ISEF) programs.

“Join us in Oakland to see and drive zero-emission trucks, buses, and off-road equipment. The Oakland Coliseum is conveniently located near the Port of Oakland, where battery-electric and fuel-cell electric trucks are already moving cargo containers daily. This event is a fantastic opportunity to witness these technologies in action and understand their impact on our environment,” said Tor Larson, Vice President, Trucks, Off-Road, and Marketing, CALSTART.

In addition to vehicle demonstrations, representatives from HVIP, EnergIIZE, CARB, and the California Energy Commission will provide valuable information on incentive programs for zero-emission vehicles and infrastructure. These programs play a crucial role in making the transition to cleaner transportation more accessible and affordable for fleet operators.

“We look forward to engaging with work truck owners in California at the Zero-Emissions Showcase + Ride & Drive,” said Kelly Kiger, Workhorse VP of Sales. “This event provides a valuable platform to present our dependable, work-ready electric trucks. Our knowledgeable team is dedicated to helping fleet operators comply with the Advanced Clean Fleets 2024 requirements, offering the necessary guidance and support throughout their transition to electric vehicles.”

About CALSTART

CALSTART is a nonprofit organization with offices across the United States, in Europe, and with partners worldwide. CALSTART works with more than 300 member companies to build a prosperous, efficient, and clean high-tech transportation industry. The organization is dedicated to overcoming barriers to modernization and the adoption of clean vehicles, ultimately changing transportation for good.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com .

