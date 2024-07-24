Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,341 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,056 in the last 365 days.

Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call for August 6, 2024

LONDON, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) announced today that it will issue second quarter financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 5, 2024, and will host the quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To join via phone:

Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI13217e2c34d24a3384eaac756b699a70

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:
A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wczmto79

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit https://investor.ferroglobe.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alex Rotonen, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs
corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com

Source: Ferroglobe PLC


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call for August 6, 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more