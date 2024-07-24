Submit Release
'The Product Porch' – A New Podcast for Product Management Enthusiasts

Product Management Podcast

Pull up a virtual chair and join Todd, Joe, and Ryan—three friends and experienced product managers—as they make product management real and relatable.

PEWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of product management just got a little more relatable and fun with the launch of "The Product Porch," a new podcast created by industry veterans Joseph Ghali, Todd Blaquiere, and Ryan Cantwell. Launched on Tuesday, July 9, "The Product Porch" promises to bring fresh, practical insights into the lives of product managers working outside the Silicon Valley bubble.

What to Expect

Listeners can look forward to:
• Real-Life Stories: Honest discussions about the day-to-day realities of being a product manager.
• Actionable Advice: Practical tips and strategies that listeners can apply to their careers.
• Community Building: Encouraging a sense of belonging and support among product management professionals.

Why "The Product Porch"?

Product management is a dynamic field, but it often feels like there's a single, rigid path to success dominated by influencers and big tech narratives. "The Product Porch" aims to dispel that myth by highlighting the diverse experiences and approaches outside Silicon Valley. Whether in a startup, a growing mid-sized company, or a large corporation, the podcast offers insights that resonate with each unique journey.

Whether product managers, aspiring PMs, or anyone interested in the field, the Product Porch community values authenticity, fun, and practical knowledge while exploring the world of product management, one episode at a time.

For more information, or to listen to recent episodes, visit http://www.theproductporch.com. For updates and behind-the-scenes content, connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/the-product-porch

About "The Product Porch"

"The Product Porch" is not just another podcast about product management. It's a space where product managers from all walks of life can find relatable conversations, actionable advice, and an abundance of good vibes. Hosts Joe, Ryan, and Todd bring a wealth of experience and a down-to-earth approach to tackling the challenges while celebrating the victories of product management.

