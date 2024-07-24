Numbers Protocol Elevates Media Integrity with DeFiance Media Partnership
Numbers Protocol & DeFiance Media partner to verify digital content via blockchain, enhancing media integrity.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, U.S.A, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numbers Protocol, a pioneer in digital media provenance solutions, proudly announces its strategic partnership with DeFiance.TV, the 24-hour AI-powered broadcast and FAST network. This partnership, revealed at BTC Nashville, introduces Numbers Protocol's innovative Capture Eye technology into DeFiance Media's content platforms, setting a new media transparency and integrity standard.
With the integration of Capture Eye, DeFiance Media will enhance its ability to verify and showcase the provenance of all its digital content, ensuring authenticity and fostering trust among its audience. Additionally, this partnership unlocks new revenue streams for DeFiance through advanced licensing features, allowing them to monetize their extensive digital content library effectively.
"We are thrilled to partner with DeFiance Media to bring blockchain-powered transparency to the forefront of media consumption," said Sofia Yan, CGO of Numbers Protocol. "This collaboration not only underscores our commitment to enhancing trust in digital media but also paves the way for innovative content monetization strategies."
DeFiance Media is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. "Integrating Numbers Protocol's Capture Eye technology allows us to offer our audience verifiable and trustworthy content," said Marc Scarpa, the CEO of DeFiance Media. "This is a game-changer for media companies in the digital age, providing us the tools to maintain integrity while exploring new business models."
Additionally, Numbers Protocol and DeFiance Media recently co-hosted the event "AI in Media 2024," highlighting the role of AI in media integrity and transparency. For full event photos with provenance details, visit the AI: Media 2024 event showcase page.
This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital media, emphasizing the critical role of technology in shaping future news and content ecosystems.
