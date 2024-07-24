Simpsonville Selects Ghost Brands for Website Redevelopment

Photo Courtesy: Municipal Association of South Carolina

Simpsonville partners with Ghost Brands to revamp its website, enhancing compliance and navigability. It aims to improve citizen access to information.

SIMPSONVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Simpsonville is excited to announce its partnership with Ghost Brands, a leading digital strategy and design agency, to revamp the city's website. This collaboration aims to enhance the website's user interface (UI) and user experience (UX), ensure compliance with modern standards, and provide a refreshed look and feel and improved navigability. The updated website will enable Simpsonville citizens to easily access, locate, and find information related to municipal communications.

Justin Campbell, Community Relations Specialist for the City of Simpsonville, expressed his enthusiasm about the project: "We are thrilled to partner with Ghost Brands to deliver a website that truly meets the needs of our community. This redevelopment will make it easier for our citizens to find the information they need quickly and efficiently. The current website does the job, but that's neither Simpsonville's nor Ghost's standard. We want a website that is engaging and fun in addition to being informative and a resource."

Dianna Gracely, City Administrator, emphasized the importance of this initiative: "Our goal is to create a digital platform that is not only visually appealing but also highly functional. With Ghost Brands, we are confident that we will achieve a website that serves our community better than ever before."

Paul Shewmaker, Mayor of Simpsonville, highlighted the community impact: "This website redesign is a great move for Simpsonville. It shows we're serious about being open, easy to reach, and better at keeping in touch with our residents. We're excited to roll out this new website that makes things better for everyone using it. We look forward to unveiling a site that enhances the overall experience for everyone who interacts with it."

Britton Briley, Owner and Founder of Ghost Brands, shared his vision for the project: "At Ghost Brands, we are dedicated to creating digital experiences that are intuitive and engaging. We are honored to work with the City of Simpsonville to deliver a website that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of its citizens. Our team is excited to bring this vision to life and contribute to the community's digital transformation."

The website redevelopment project is set to commence immediately, with the new site expected to launch in early 2025. The City of Simpsonville and Ghost Brands are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and delivering a platform that enhances the accessibility and usability of municipal information.

About the City of Simpsonville:

Simpsonville is a vibrant city located in Greenville County, South Carolina. Known for its friendly community and high quality of life, Simpsonville is dedicated to providing exceptional services and fostering a welcoming environment for all residents.

About Ghost Brands:

Ghost Brands is a premier digital strategy and design agency specializing in UI/UX design, web development, and digital marketing. With a passion for creating user-centric digital experiences, Ghost Brands partners with organizations to deliver innovative solutions that drive engagement and success.

