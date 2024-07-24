Submit Release
United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

Strong Margin Expansion Drives Growth in Net Income

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today announced that net income for the 2024 second quarter was $66.6 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $98.2 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.01, or 2%, from the second quarter a year ago and an increase of $0.03, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2024.

On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.58 was up 5% from the year-ago quarter. The primary drivers of the increased earnings per share year-over-year were higher net interest income and a lower provision for credit losses. The linked-quarter increase in earnings per share was primarily driven by higher net interest income. United’s return on assets was 0.97%, or 1.04% on an operating basis. Return on equity was 7.53% and return on tangible common equity was 11.68%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.54% for the quarter. At quarter end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.78%, up 29 basis points from the first quarter of 2024.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “Our second quarter results showed solid improvement, driven by healthy net interest margin expansion and disciplined expense control. We achieved these results by remaining sharply focused on loan and deposit pricing even if that meant accepting slower growth in the near term. Compared with the first quarter, we saw decreases in both loans and deposits, yet our pricing discipline led to a $9.55 million increase in net interest income. We expect loan growth to be weaker in the near term as customers appear to be taking a conservative approach to economic and election uncertainty.” Harton continued, “On the strategic front, after an evaluation of our entire wealth management business, we made the decision to sell our investment in our Registered Investment Advisor, FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC (FinTrust), while setting a more aggressive growth course for our Private Banking, Retail, and Trust businesses. We view the Private Banking, Retail and Trust as more attractive in the medium to long term, and decided to focus our Wealth resources in these businesses. We expect the FinTrust transaction to close in the third quarter.”

United’s net interest margin increased by 17 basis points to 3.37% from the first quarter. The average yield on United’s interest-earning assets was up 20 basis points to 5.59%, while its cost of deposits increased only three basis points to 2.35%, leading to expansion in the net interest margin. Net charge-offs were $11.6 million or 0.26% of average loans during the quarter, down two basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024, and NPAs were 43 basis points relative to total assets, up four basis points from the previous quarter.

Mr. Harton concluded, “Our second quarter results give me tremendous confidence that 2024 will be a great year for United. We remain focused on being a great partner for our clients and communities; growing our business and remaining disciplined in the face of any challenges that lie ahead. We are steadfast in our commitment to service as well as delivering exceptional value to our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income of $66.6 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $98.2 million
  • EPS up 2% compared to second quarter 2023 on a GAAP basis and up 5% on an operating basis; compared to first quarter 2024, EPS up 6% on a GAAP basis and 12% on an operating basis
  • Return on assets of 0.97%, or 1.04% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.54% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity of 7.53%
  • Return on tangible common equity of 11.68% on an operating basis
  • A provision for credit losses of $12.2 million, which increased the allowance for credit losses-loans to 1.17% of loans from 1.15% in the first quarter.
  • Loan production of $989 million, up from $881 million in the first quarter
  • Customer deposits were down $339 million for the quarter, as seasonal public funds deposit outflow combined with more conservative public funds deposit pricing
  • Net interest margin of 3.37% increased by 17 basis points from the first quarter mostly due to focus on pricing discipline on loans and deposits
  • Mortgage closings of $215 million compared to $263 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $295 million compared to $305 million a year ago
  • Noninterest income was down $3.0 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by the absence of a $2.4 million gain in the first quarter from terminating an office space lease
  • Noninterest expenses increased by $2.0 million compared to the first quarter on a GAAP basis and were flat on an operating basis
  • Efficiency ratio of 59.7%, or 57.1% on an operating basis
  • Net charge-offs of $11.6 million, or 26 basis points as a percent of average loans, down 2 basis points from the net charge-offs level experienced in the first quarter
  • Nonperforming assets of 0.43% of total assets, up four basis points compared to March 31, 2024
  • Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.23 per share declared during the quarter, unchanged year-over-year
  • We reached an agreement to sell FinTrust and recognized a $5.1 million loss related to the sale in the form of a goodwill impairment charge. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.

Conference Call
United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10190532/fcfa86e478. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.ucbi.com.

     
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.    
Selected Financial Information    
(in thousands, except per share data)    
      2024       2023     Second
Quarter
2024 -
2023
Change
   For the Six Months Ended June 30,   YTD
2024 -
2023
Change
    Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter 		  Second
Quarter 		      2024       2023    
INCOME SUMMARY                                    
Interest revenue   $ 346,965     $ 336,728     $ 338,698     $ 323,147     $ 295,775         $ 683,693     $ 575,262      
Interest expense     138,265       137,579       135,245       120,591       95,489           275,844       163,506      
Net interest revenue     208,700       199,149       203,453       202,556       200,286     4 %     407,849       411,756     (1 )%
Provision for credit losses     12,235       12,899       14,626       30,268       22,753           25,134       44,536      
Noninterest income     36,556       39,587       (23,090 )     31,977       36,387           76,143       66,596     14  
Total revenue     233,021       225,837       165,737       204,265       213,920     9       458,858       433,816     6  
Noninterest expenses     147,044       145,002       154,587       144,474       132,407     11       292,046       272,212     7  
Income before income tax expense     85,977       80,835       11,150       59,791       81,513     5       166,812       161,604     3  
Income tax expense     19,362       18,204       (2,940 )     11,925       18,225     6       37,566       36,016     4  
Net income     66,615       62,631       14,090       47,866       63,288     5       129,246       125,588     3  
Non-operating items     6,493       2,187       67,450       9,168       3,645           8,680       12,276      
Income tax benefit of non-operating items     (1,462 )     (493 )     (16,714 )     (2,000 )     (820 )         (1,955 )     (2,775 )    
Net income - operating (1)   $ 71,646     $ 64,325     $ 64,826     $ 55,034     $ 66,113     8     $ 135,971     $ 135,089     1  
Pre-tax pre-provision income (5)   $ 98,212     $ 93,734     $ 25,776     $ 90,059     $ 104,266     (6 )   $ 191,946     $ 206,140     (7 )
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                                    
Per common share:                                    
Diluted net income - GAAP   $ 0.54     $ 0.51     $ 0.11     $ 0.39     $ 0.53     2     $ 1.05     $ 1.05      
Diluted net income - operating (1)     0.58       0.52       0.53       0.45       0.55     5       1.10       1.13     (3 )
Cash dividends declared     0.23       0.23       0.23       0.23       0.23           0.46       0.46      
Book value     27.18       26.83       26.52       25.87       25.98     5       27.18       25.98     5  
Tangible book value (3)     19.13       18.71       18.39       17.70       17.83     7       19.13       17.83     7  
Key performance ratios:                                    
Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4)     7.53 %     7.14 %     1.44 %     5.32 %     7.47 %         7.34 %     7.41 %    
Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4)     8.12       7.34       7.27       6.14       7.82           7.73       7.98      
Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4)     11.68       10.68       10.58       9.03       11.35           11.18       11.49      
Return on assets - GAAP (4)     0.97       0.90       0.18       0.68       0.95           0.94       0.95      
Return on assets - operating (1)(4)     1.04       0.93       0.92       0.79       1.00           0.99       1.03      
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating(1)(4)(5)     1.54       1.40       1.33       1.44       1.65           1.47       1.68      
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)     3.37       3.20       3.19       3.24       3.37           3.28       3.49      
Efficiency ratio - GAAP     59.70       60.47       66.33       61.32       55.71           60.08       56.46      
Efficiency ratio - operating (1)     57.06       59.15       59.57       57.43       54.17           58.08       53.92      
Equity to total assets     12.35       12.06       11.95       11.85       11.89           12.35       11.89      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)     8.78       8.49       8.36       8.18       8.21           8.78       8.21      
ASSET QUALITY                                    
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs")   $ 116,722     $ 107,230     $ 92,877     $ 90,883     $ 103,737     13     $ 116,722     $ 103,737     13  
Allowance for credit losses - loans     213,022       210,934       208,071       201,557       190,705     12       213,022       190,705     12  
Allowance for credit losses - total     224,740       224,119       224,128       219,624       212,277     6       224,740       212,277     6  
Net charge-offs     11,614       12,908       10,122       26,638       8,399           24,522       15,483      
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans     1.17 %     1.15 %     1.14 %     1.11 %     1.10 %         1.17 %     1.10 %    
Allowance for credit losses - total to loans     1.23       1.22       1.22       1.21       1.22           1.23       1.22      
Net charge-offs to average loans (4)     0.26       0.28       0.22       0.59       0.20           0.27       0.18      
NPAs to total assets     0.43       0.39       0.34       0.34       0.40           0.43       0.40      
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)                                    
Loans   $ 18,211     $ 18,375     $ 18,319     $ 18,203     $ 17,395     5     $ 18,211     $ 17,395     5  
Investment securities     6,038       5,859       5,822       5,701       5,914     2       6,038       5,914     2  
Total assets     27,057       27,365       27,297       26,869       26,120     4       27,057       26,120     4  
Deposits     22,982       23,332       23,311       22,858       22,252     3       22,982       22,252     3  
Shareholders’ equity     3,343       3,300       3,262       3,184       3,106     8       3,343       3,106     8  
Common shares outstanding (thousands)     119,175       119,137       119,010       118,976       115,266     3       119,175       115,266     3  

(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.


 
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
(in thousands, except per share data)
      2024       2023     For the Six Months Ended June 30,
    Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter 		  Second
Quarter 		    2024       2023  
                             
Noninterest expense reconciliation                            
Noninterest expenses (GAAP)   $ 147,044     $ 145,002     $ 154,587     $ 144,474     $ 132,407     $ 292,046     $ 272,212  
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)     (5,100 )                             (5,100 )      
FDIC special assessment     764       (2,500 )     (9,995 )                 (1,736 )      
Merger-related and other charges     (2,157 )     (2,087 )     (5,766 )     (9,168 )     (3,645 )     (4,244 )     (12,276 )
Noninterest expenses - operating   $ 140,551     $ 140,415     $ 138,826     $ 135,306     $ 128,762     $ 280,966     $ 259,936  
                             
Net income to operating income reconciliation                            
Net income (GAAP)   $ 66,615     $ 62,631     $ 14,090     $ 47,866     $ 63,288     $ 129,246     $ 125,588  
Bond portfolio restructuring loss                 51,689                          
Gain on lease termination           (2,400 )                       (2,400 )      
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)     5,100                               5,100        
FDIC special assessment     (764 )     2,500       9,995                   1,736        
Merger-related and other charges     2,157       2,087       5,766       9,168       3,645       4,244       12,276  
Income tax benefit of non-operating items     (1,462 )     (493 )     (16,714 )     (2,000 )     (820 )     (1,955 )     (2,775 )
Net income - operating   $ 71,646     $ 64,325     $ 64,826     $ 55,034     $ 66,113     $ 135,971     $ 135,089  
                             
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation                            
Net income (GAAP)   $ 66,615     $ 62,631     $ 14,090     $ 47,866     $ 63,288     $ 129,246     $ 125,588  
Income tax expense     19,362       18,204       (2,940 )     11,925       18,225       37,566       36,016  
Provision for credit losses     12,235       12,899       14,626       30,268       22,753       25,134       44,536  
Pre-tax pre-provision income   $ 98,212     $ 93,734     $ 25,776     $ 90,059     $ 104,266     $ 191,946     $ 206,140  
                             
Diluted income per common share reconciliation                            
Diluted income per common share (GAAP)   $ 0.54     $ 0.51     $ 0.11     $ 0.39     $ 0.53     $ 1.05     $ 1.05  
Bond portfolio restructuring loss                 0.32                          
Gain on lease termination           (0.02 )                       (0.02 )      
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)     0.03                               0.03        
FDIC special assessment           0.02       0.06                   0.02        
Merger-related and other charges     0.01       0.01       0.04       0.06       0.02       0.02       0.08  
Diluted income per common share - operating   $ 0.58     $ 0.52     $ 0.53     $ 0.45     $ 0.55     $ 1.10     $ 1.13  
                             
Book value per common share reconciliation                            
Book value per common share (GAAP)   $ 27.18     $ 26.83     $ 26.52     $ 25.87     $ 25.98     $ 27.18     $ 25.98  
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     (8.05 )     (8.12 )     (8.13 )     (8.17 )     (8.15 )     (8.05 )     (8.15 )
Tangible book value per common share   $ 19.13     $ 18.71     $ 18.39     $ 17.70     $ 17.83     $ 19.13     $ 17.83  
                             
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation                            
Return on common equity (GAAP)     7.53 %     7.14 %     1.44 %     5.32 %     7.47 %     7.34 %     7.41 %
Bond portfolio restructuring loss                 4.47                          
Gain on lease termination           (0.22 )                       (0.11 )      
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)     0.46                               0.23        
FDIC special assessment     (0.07 )     0.23       0.86                   0.08        
Merger-related and other charges     0.20       0.19       0.50       0.82       0.35       0.19       0.57  
Return on common equity - operating     8.12       7.34       7.27       6.14       7.82       7.73       7.98  
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     3.56       3.34       3.31       2.89       3.53       3.45       3.51  
Return on tangible common equity - operating     11.68 %     10.68 %     10.58 %     9.03 %     11.35 %     11.18 %     11.49 %
                             
Return on assets reconciliation                            
Return on assets (GAAP)     0.97 %     0.90 %     0.18 %     0.68 %     0.95 %     0.94 %     0.95 %
Bond portfolio restructuring loss                 0.57                          
Gain on lease termination           (0.03 )                       (0.01 )      
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)     0.06                               0.03        
FDIC special assessment     (0.01 )     0.03       0.11                   0.01        
Merger-related and other charges     0.02       0.03       0.06       0.11       0.05       0.02       0.08  
Return on assets - operating     1.04 %     0.93 %     0.92 %     0.79 %     1.00 %     0.99 %     1.03 %
                             
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation                            
Return on assets (GAAP)     0.97 %     0.90 %     0.18 %     0.68 %     0.95 %     0.94 %     0.95 %
Income tax (benefit) expense     0.29       0.27       (0.04 )     0.18       0.29       0.28       0.28  
Provision for credit losses     0.18       0.19       0.21       0.45       0.35       0.19       0.35  
Bond portfolio restructuring loss                 0.75                          
Gain on lease termination           (0.04 )                       (0.02 )      
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)     0.08                               0.04        
FDIC special assessment     (0.01 )     0.04       0.15                   0.01        
Merger-related and other charges     0.03       0.04       0.08       0.13       0.06       0.03       0.10  
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating     1.54 %     1.40 %     1.33 %     1.44 %     1.65 %     1.47 %     1.68 %
                             
Efficiency ratio reconciliation                            
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     59.70 %     60.47 %     66.33 %     61.32 %     55.71 %     60.08 %     56.46 %
Gain on lease termination           0.60                         0.29        
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)     (2.07 )                             (1.05 )      
FDIC special assessment     0.31       (1.05 )     (4.29 )                 (0.36 )      
Merger-related and other charges     (0.88 )     (0.87 )     (2.47 )     (3.89 )     (1.54 )     (0.88 )     (2.54 )
Efficiency ratio - operating     57.06 %     59.15 %     59.57 %     57.43 %     54.17 %     58.08 %     53.92 %
                             
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation                            
Equity to total assets (GAAP)     12.35 %     12.06 %     11.95 %     11.85 %     11.89 %     12.35 %     11.89 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     (3.24 )     (3.25 )     (3.27 )     (3.33 )     (3.31 )     (3.24 )     (3.31 )
Effect of preferred equity     (0.33 )     (0.32 )     (0.32 )     (0.34 )     (0.37 )     (0.33 )     (0.37 )
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.78 %     8.49 %     8.36 %     8.18 %     8.21 %     8.78 %     8.21 %


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
    2024     2023   Linked
Quarter
Change
 		  Year over
Year
Change
(in millions) Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter 		  Second
Quarter 		   
LOANS BY CATEGORY                          
Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,297     $ 3,310     $ 3,264     $ 3,279     $ 3,111     $ (13 )   $ 186  
Income producing commercial RE   4,058       4,206       4,264       4,130       3,670       (148 )     388  
Commercial & industrial   2,299       2,405       2,411       2,504       2,550       (106 )     (251 )
Commercial construction   2,014       1,936       1,860       1,850       1,739       78       275  
Equipment financing   1,581       1,544       1,541       1,534       1,510       37       71  
Total commercial   13,249       13,401       13,340       13,297       12,580       (152 )     669  
Residential mortgage   3,266       3,240       3,199       3,043       2,905       26       361  
Home equity   985       969       959       941       927       16       58  
Residential construction   211       257       302       399       463       (46 )     (252 )
Manufactured housing   321       328       336       343       340       (7 )     (19 )
Consumer   183       180       181       180       180       3       3  
Fair value hedge basis adjustment   (4 )           2                   (4 )     (4 )
Total loans $ 18,211     $ 18,375     $ 18,319     $ 18,203     $ 17,395     $ (164 )   $ 816  
                           
LOANS BY MARKET                          
Georgia $ 4,411     $ 4,356     $ 4,357     $ 4,321     $ 4,281     $ 55     $ 130  
South Carolina   2,779       2,804       2,780       2,801       2,750       (25 )     29  
North Carolina   2,591       2,566       2,492       2,445       2,355       25       236  
Tennessee   2,144       2,209       2,244       2,314       2,387       (65 )     (243 )
Florida   2,407       2,443       2,442       2,318       1,708       (36 )     699  
Alabama   1,021       1,068       1,082       1,070       1,062       (47 )     (41 )
Commercial Banking Solutions   2,858       2,929       2,922       2,934       2,852       (71 )     6  
Total loans $ 18,211     $ 18,375     $ 18,319     $ 18,203     $ 17,395     $ (164 )   $ 816  


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.  
Financial Highlights  
Credit Quality  
(in thousands)  
      2024     2023    
    Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		 
NONACCRUAL LOANS              
Owner occupied RE   $ 4,820     $ 2,310     $ 3,094    
Income producing RE     34,285       29,186       30,128    
Commercial & industrial     17,335       20,134       13,467    
Commercial construction     6,854       1,862       1,878    
Equipment financing     8,341       8,829       8,505    
Total commercial     71,635       62,321       57,072    
Residential mortgage     18,473       16,569       13,944    
Home equity     3,779       4,984       3,772    
Residential construction     163       1,244       944    
Manufactured housing     20,356       19,797       15,861    
Consumer     72       54       94    
Total nonaccrual loans     114,478       104,969       91,687    
OREO and repossessed assets     2,244       2,261       1,190    
Total NPAs   $ 116,722     $ 107,230     $ 92,877    


      2024       2023  
    Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter
(in thousands)   Net Charge-
Offs		   Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1) 		  Net Charge-
Offs		   Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1) 		  Net Charge-
Offs		   Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY                        
Owner occupied RE   $ 163     0.02 %   $ 202     0.02 %   $ 35     %
Income producing RE     2,968     0.29       205     0.02       (562 )   (0.05 )
Commercial & industrial     1,281     0.22       3,906     0.65       547     0.09  
Commercial construction     (48 )   (0.01 )     20           33     0.01  
Equipment financing     5,502     1.42       6,362     1.66       7,926     2.05  
Total commercial     9,866     0.30       10,695     0.32       7,979     0.24  
Residential mortgage     (107 )   (0.01 )     (16 )         12      
Home equity     (27 )   (0.01 )     (54 )   (0.02 )     (68 )   (0.03 )
Residential construction     26     0.04       119     0.17       (13 )   (0.01 )
Manufactured housing     1,150     1.43       1,569     1.90       1,444     1.69  
Consumer     706     1.57       595     1.33       768     1.70  
Total   $ 11,614     0.26     $ 12,908     0.28     $ 10,122     0.22  
                         
(1) Annualized.                        


         
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
        
         
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   June 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks   $ 198,234     $ 200,781  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     364,629       803,094  
Cash and cash equivalents     562,863       1,003,875  
Debt securities available-for-sale     3,604,769       3,331,084  
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,004,427 and $2,095,620, respectively)     2,432,941       2,490,848  
Loans held for sale     49,315       33,008  
Loans and leases held for investment     18,211,193       18,318,755  
Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases     (213,022 )     (208,071 )
Loans and leases, net     17,998,171       18,110,684  
Premises and equipment, net     395,202       378,421  
Bank owned life insurance     344,162       345,371  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     978,645       990,087  
Other assets     691,133       613,873  
Total assets   $ 27,057,201     $ 27,297,251  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 6,291,124     $ 6,534,307  
NOW and interest-bearing demand     5,794,085       6,155,193  
Money market     6,077,129       5,600,587  
Savings     1,144,696       1,207,807  
Time     3,510,917       3,649,498  
Brokered     164,171       163,219  
Total deposits     22,982,122       23,310,611  
Long-term debt     324,887       324,823  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     407,559       400,292  
Total liabilities     23,714,568       24,035,726  
Shareholders' equity:        
Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 shares Series I issued and
outstanding; $25,000 per share liquidation preference		     88,266       88,266  
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,
119,174,803 and 119,010,319 shares issued and outstanding, respectively		     119,175       119,010  
Common stock issuable; 568,985 and 620,108 shares, respectively     12,145       13,110  
Capital surplus     2,705,345       2,699,112  
Retained earnings     652,239       581,219  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (234,537 )     (239,192 )
Total shareholders' equity     3,342,633       3,261,525  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 27,057,201     $ 27,297,251  


 
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)     2024     2023     2024     2023  
Interest revenue:                
Loans, including fees   $ 291,595   $ 250,484   $ 575,578   $ 486,915  
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,699, $1,731, $3,420 and $3,841, respectively     50,063     41,060     96,499     81,046  
Deposits in banks and short-term investments     5,307     4,231     11,616     7,301  
Total interest revenue     346,965     295,775     683,693     575,262  
                 
Interest expense:                
Deposits:                
NOW and interest-bearing demand     43,910     27,597     90,121     45,196  
Money market     53,531     33,480     104,009     58,546  
Savings     687     702     1,393     1,240  
Time     36,334     27,438     72,723     42,096  
Deposits     134,462     89,217     268,246     147,078  
Short-term borrowings     60     1,849     60     2,997  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances         649         5,761  
Long-term debt     3,743     3,774     7,538     7,670  
Total interest expense     138,265     95,489     275,844     163,506  
Net interest revenue     208,700     200,286     407,849     411,756  
Provision for credit losses     12,235     22,753     25,134     44,536  
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses     196,465     177,533     382,715     367,220  
                 
Noninterest income:                
Service charges and fees     10,620     9,777     19,884     18,476  
Mortgage loan gains and other related fees     6,799     6,584     14,310     11,105  
Wealth management fees     6,386     5,600     12,699     11,324  
Gains from sales of other loans     1,296     2,305     2,833     4,221  
Lending and loan servicing fees     3,328     2,978     7,538     6,994  
Securities losses, net                 (1,644 )
Other     8,127     9,143     18,879     16,120  
Total noninterest income     36,556     36,387     76,143     66,596  
Total revenue     233,021     213,920     458,858     433,816  
                 
Noninterest expenses:                
Salaries and employee benefits     85,818     76,250     170,803     154,948  
Communications and equipment     11,988     10,744     23,908     20,752  
Occupancy     11,056     10,194     22,155     20,083  
Advertising and public relations     2,459     2,314     4,360     4,663  
Postage, printing and supplies     2,251     2,382     4,899     4,919  
Professional fees     6,044     6,592     12,032     12,664  
Lending and loan servicing expense     2,014     2,530     3,841     4,849  
Outside services - electronic banking     2,812     2,660     5,730     6,085  
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges     4,467     4,142     12,033     8,143  
Amortization of intangibles     3,794     3,421     7,681     6,949  
Merger-related and other charges     2,157     3,645     4,244     12,276  
Other     12,184     7,533     20,360     15,881  
Total noninterest expenses     147,044     132,407     292,046     272,212  
Income before income taxes     85,977     81,513     166,812     161,604  
Income tax expense     19,362     18,225     37,566     36,016  
Net income     66,615     63,288     129,246     125,588  
Preferred stock dividends     1,573     1,719     3,146     3,438  
Earnings allocated to participating securities     368     342     713     680  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 64,674   $ 61,227   $ 125,387   $ 121,470  
                 
Net income per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.54   $ 0.53   $ 1.05   $ 1.05  
Diluted     0.54     0.53     1.05     1.05  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                
Basic     119,726     115,774     119,694     115,614  
Diluted     119,785     115,869     119,763     115,795  


 
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
 
      2024       2023  
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)   $ 18,213,384     $ 291,378     6.43 %   $ 17,166,129     $ 250,472     5.85 %
Taxable securities (3)     5,952,414       48,364     3.25       5,956,193       39,329     2.64  
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)     363,393       2,273     2.50       369,364       2,323     2.52  
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets     499,565       6,011     4.84       461,022       4,658     4.05  
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)     25,028,756       348,026     5.59       23,952,708       296,782     4.97  
                         
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
Allowance for credit losses     (215,104 )             (181,769 )        
Cash and due from banks     204,792               251,691          
Premises and equipment     392,325               345,771          
Other assets (3)     1,605,558               1,500,827          
Total assets   $ 27,016,327             $ 25,869,228          
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
NOW and interest-bearing demand   $ 5,866,038       43,910     3.01     $ 4,879,591       27,597     2.27  
Money market     6,068,530       53,531     3.55       5,197,789       33,480     2.58  
Savings     1,160,708       687     0.24       1,306,394       702     0.22  
Time     3,544,327       35,695     4.05       2,976,482       22,471     3.03  
Brokered time deposits     50,323       639     5.11       423,536       4,967     4.70  
Total interest-bearing deposits     16,689,926       134,462     3.24       14,783,792       89,217     2.42  
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings     4,093       60     5.90       145,233       1,849     5.11  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances                     50,989       649     5.11  
Long-term debt     324,870       3,743     4.63       324,740       3,774     4.66  
Total borrowed funds     328,963       3,803     4.65       520,962       6,272     4.83  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     17,018,889       138,265     3.27       15,304,754       95,489     2.50  
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits     6,283,487               7,072,760          
Other liabilities     400,974               385,324          
Total liabilities     23,703,350               22,762,838          
Shareholders' equity     3,312,977               3,106,390          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 27,016,327             $ 25,869,228          
                         
Net interest revenue (FTE)       $ 209,761             $ 201,293      
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)           2.32 %           2.47 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)           3.37 %           3.37 %


(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 25% in 2024 and 26% in 2023, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $344 million in 2024 and $389 million in 2023 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.


 
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
 
      2024       2023  
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)   $ 18,256,562     $ 575,338     6.34 %   $ 17,032,493     $ 487,002     5.77 %
Taxable securities (3)     5,890,408       93,079     3.16       6,007,471       77,205     2.57  
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)     364,873       4,584     2.51       395,827       5,157     2.61  
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets     587,080       12,816     4.39       466,642       8,010     3.46  
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)     25,098,923       685,817     5.49       23,902,433       577,374     4.87  
                         
Non-interest-earning assets:                        
Allowance for loan losses     (214,050 )             (174,716 )        
Cash and due from banks     212,998               261,397          
Premises and equipment     389,173               337,499          
Other assets (3)     1,611,928               1,492,926          
Total assets   $ 27,098,972             $ 25,819,539          
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
NOW and interest-bearing demand   $ 5,972,065       90,121     3.03     $ 4,690,798       45,196     1.94  
Money market     5,966,374       104,009     3.51       5,210,457       58,546     2.27  
Savings     1,176,768       1,393     0.24       1,361,357       1,240     0.18  
Time     3,570,407       71,639     4.03       2,664,269       34,784     2.63  
Brokered time deposits     50,333       1,084     4.33       316,470       7,312     4.66  
Total interest-bearing deposits     16,735,947       268,246     3.22       14,243,351       147,078     2.08  
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings     2,054       60     5.87       126,697       2,997     4.77  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     2            