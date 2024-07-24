United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

Strong Margin Expansion Drives Growth in Net Income

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today announced that net income for the 2024 second quarter was $66.6 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $98.2 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.01, or 2%, from the second quarter a year ago and an increase of $0.03, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2024.



On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.58 was up 5% from the year-ago quarter. The primary drivers of the increased earnings per share year-over-year were higher net interest income and a lower provision for credit losses. The linked-quarter increase in earnings per share was primarily driven by higher net interest income. United’s return on assets was 0.97%, or 1.04% on an operating basis. Return on equity was 7.53% and return on tangible common equity was 11.68%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.54% for the quarter. At quarter end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.78%, up 29 basis points from the first quarter of 2024.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “Our second quarter results showed solid improvement, driven by healthy net interest margin expansion and disciplined expense control. We achieved these results by remaining sharply focused on loan and deposit pricing even if that meant accepting slower growth in the near term. Compared with the first quarter, we saw decreases in both loans and deposits, yet our pricing discipline led to a $9.55 million increase in net interest income. We expect loan growth to be weaker in the near term as customers appear to be taking a conservative approach to economic and election uncertainty.” Harton continued, “On the strategic front, after an evaluation of our entire wealth management business, we made the decision to sell our investment in our Registered Investment Advisor, FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC (FinTrust), while setting a more aggressive growth course for our Private Banking, Retail, and Trust businesses. We view the Private Banking, Retail and Trust as more attractive in the medium to long term, and decided to focus our Wealth resources in these businesses. We expect the FinTrust transaction to close in the third quarter.”

United’s net interest margin increased by 17 basis points to 3.37% from the first quarter. The average yield on United’s interest-earning assets was up 20 basis points to 5.59%, while its cost of deposits increased only three basis points to 2.35%, leading to expansion in the net interest margin. Net charge-offs were $11.6 million or 0.26% of average loans during the quarter, down two basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024, and NPAs were 43 basis points relative to total assets, up four basis points from the previous quarter.

Mr. Harton concluded, “Our second quarter results give me tremendous confidence that 2024 will be a great year for United. We remain focused on being a great partner for our clients and communities; growing our business and remaining disciplined in the face of any challenges that lie ahead. We are steadfast in our commitment to service as well as delivering exceptional value to our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Net income of $66.6 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $98.2 million

EPS up 2% compared to second quarter 2023 on a GAAP basis and up 5% on an operating basis; compared to first quarter 2024, EPS up 6% on a GAAP basis and 12% on an operating basis

Return on assets of 0.97%, or 1.04% on an operating basis

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.54% on an operating basis

Return on common equity of 7.53%

Return on tangible common equity of 11.68% on an operating basis

A provision for credit losses of $12.2 million, which increased the allowance for credit losses-loans to 1.17% of loans from 1.15% in the first quarter.

Loan production of $989 million, up from $881 million in the first quarter

Customer deposits were down $339 million for the quarter, as seasonal public funds deposit outflow combined with more conservative public funds deposit pricing

Net interest margin of 3.37% increased by 17 basis points from the first quarter mostly due to focus on pricing discipline on loans and deposits

Mortgage closings of $215 million compared to $263 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $295 million compared to $305 million a year ago

Noninterest income was down $3.0 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by the absence of a $2.4 million gain in the first quarter from terminating an office space lease

Noninterest expenses increased by $2.0 million compared to the first quarter on a GAAP basis and were flat on an operating basis

Efficiency ratio of 59.7%, or 57.1% on an operating basis

Net charge-offs of $11.6 million, or 26 basis points as a percent of average loans, down 2 basis points from the net charge-offs level experienced in the first quarter

Nonperforming assets of 0.43% of total assets, up four basis points compared to March 31, 2024

Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.23 per share declared during the quarter, unchanged year-over-year

We reached an agreement to sell FinTrust and recognized a $5.1 million loss related to the sale in the form of a goodwill impairment charge. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.

Conference Call

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Selected Financial Information (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Second

Quarter

2024 -

2023

Change

For the Six Months Ended June 30, YTD

2024 -

2023

Change

Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter 2024 2023 INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 346,965 $ 336,728 $ 338,698 $ 323,147 $ 295,775 $ 683,693 $ 575,262 Interest expense 138,265 137,579 135,245 120,591 95,489 275,844 163,506 Net interest revenue 208,700 199,149 203,453 202,556 200,286 4 % 407,849 411,756 (1 )% Provision for credit losses 12,235 12,899 14,626 30,268 22,753 25,134 44,536 Noninterest income 36,556 39,587 (23,090 ) 31,977 36,387 — 76,143 66,596 14 Total revenue 233,021 225,837 165,737 204,265 213,920 9 458,858 433,816 6 Noninterest expenses 147,044 145,002 154,587 144,474 132,407 11 292,046 272,212 7 Income before income tax expense 85,977 80,835 11,150 59,791 81,513 5 166,812 161,604 3 Income tax expense 19,362 18,204 (2,940 ) 11,925 18,225 6 37,566 36,016 4 Net income 66,615 62,631 14,090 47,866 63,288 5 129,246 125,588 3 Non-operating items 6,493 2,187 67,450 9,168 3,645 8,680 12,276 Income tax benefit of non-operating items (1,462 ) (493 ) (16,714 ) (2,000 ) (820 ) (1,955 ) (2,775 ) Net income - operating (1) $ 71,646 $ 64,325 $ 64,826 $ 55,034 $ 66,113 8 $ 135,971 $ 135,089 1 Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $ 98,212 $ 93,734 $ 25,776 $ 90,059 $ 104,266 (6 ) $ 191,946 $ 206,140 (7 ) PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.54 $ 0.51 $ 0.11 $ 0.39 $ 0.53 2 $ 1.05 $ 1.05 — Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.58 0.52 0.53 0.45 0.55 5 1.10 1.13 (3 ) Cash dividends declared 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 — 0.46 0.46 — Book value 27.18 26.83 26.52 25.87 25.98 5 27.18 25.98 5 Tangible book value (3) 19.13 18.71 18.39 17.70 17.83 7 19.13 17.83 7 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 7.53 % 7.14 % 1.44 % 5.32 % 7.47 % 7.34 % 7.41 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 8.12 7.34 7.27 6.14 7.82 7.73 7.98 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 11.68 10.68 10.58 9.03 11.35 11.18 11.49 Return on assets - GAAP (4) 0.97 0.90 0.18 0.68 0.95 0.94 0.95 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 1.04 0.93 0.92 0.79 1.00 0.99 1.03 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating(1)(4)(5) 1.54 1.40 1.33 1.44 1.65 1.47 1.68 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.37 3.20 3.19 3.24 3.37 3.28 3.49 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 59.70 60.47 66.33 61.32 55.71 60.08 56.46 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 57.06 59.15 59.57 57.43 54.17 58.08 53.92 Equity to total assets 12.35 12.06 11.95 11.85 11.89 12.35 11.89 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.78 8.49 8.36 8.18 8.21 8.78 8.21 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 116,722 $ 107,230 $ 92,877 $ 90,883 $ 103,737 13 $ 116,722 $ 103,737 13 Allowance for credit losses - loans 213,022 210,934 208,071 201,557 190,705 12 213,022 190,705 12 Allowance for credit losses - total 224,740 224,119 224,128 219,624 212,277 6 224,740 212,277 6 Net charge-offs 11,614 12,908 10,122 26,638 8,399 24,522 15,483 Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.14 % 1.11 % 1.10 % 1.17 % 1.10 % Allowance for credit losses - total to loans 1.23 1.22 1.22 1.21 1.22 1.23 1.22 Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.26 0.28 0.22 0.59 0.20 0.27 0.18 NPAs to total assets 0.43 0.39 0.34 0.34 0.40 0.43 0.40 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 18,211 $ 18,375 $ 18,319 $ 18,203 $ 17,395 5 $ 18,211 $ 17,395 5 Investment securities 6,038 5,859 5,822 5,701 5,914 2 6,038 5,914 2 Total assets 27,057 27,365 27,297 26,869 26,120 4 27,057 26,120 4 Deposits 22,982 23,332 23,311 22,858 22,252 3 22,982 22,252 3 Shareholders’ equity 3,343 3,300 3,262 3,184 3,106 8 3,343 3,106 8 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 119,175 119,137 119,010 118,976 115,266 3 119,175 115,266 3

(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 For the Six Months Ended June 30, Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter 2024 2023 Noninterest expense reconciliation Noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 147,044 $ 145,002 $ 154,587 $ 144,474 $ 132,407 $ 292,046 $ 272,212 Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment) (5,100 ) — — — — (5,100 ) — FDIC special assessment 764 (2,500 ) (9,995 ) — — (1,736 ) — Merger-related and other charges (2,157 ) (2,087 ) (5,766 ) (9,168 ) (3,645 ) (4,244 ) (12,276 ) Noninterest expenses - operating $ 140,551 $ 140,415 $ 138,826 $ 135,306 $ 128,762 $ 280,966 $ 259,936 Net income to operating income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 66,615 $ 62,631 $ 14,090 $ 47,866 $ 63,288 $ 129,246 $ 125,588 Bond portfolio restructuring loss — — 51,689 — — — — Gain on lease termination — (2,400 ) — — — (2,400 ) — Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment) 5,100 — — — — 5,100 — FDIC special assessment (764 ) 2,500 9,995 — — 1,736 — Merger-related and other charges 2,157 2,087 5,766 9,168 3,645 4,244 12,276 Income tax benefit of non-operating items (1,462 ) (493 ) (16,714 ) (2,000 ) (820 ) (1,955 ) (2,775 ) Net income - operating $ 71,646 $ 64,325 $ 64,826 $ 55,034 $ 66,113 $ 135,971 $ 135,089 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 66,615 $ 62,631 $ 14,090 $ 47,866 $ 63,288 $ 129,246 $ 125,588 Income tax expense 19,362 18,204 (2,940 ) 11,925 18,225 37,566 36,016 Provision for credit losses 12,235 12,899 14,626 30,268 22,753 25,134 44,536 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 98,212 $ 93,734 $ 25,776 $ 90,059 $ 104,266 $ 191,946 $ 206,140 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.54 $ 0.51 $ 0.11 $ 0.39 $ 0.53 $ 1.05 $ 1.05 Bond portfolio restructuring loss — — 0.32 — — — — Gain on lease termination — (0.02 ) — — — (0.02 ) — Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment) 0.03 — — — — 0.03 — FDIC special assessment — 0.02 0.06 — — 0.02 — Merger-related and other charges 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.06 0.02 0.02 0.08 Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.58 $ 0.52 $ 0.53 $ 0.45 $ 0.55 $ 1.10 $ 1.13 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 27.18 $ 26.83 $ 26.52 $ 25.87 $ 25.98 $ 27.18 $ 25.98 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (8.05 ) (8.12 ) (8.13 ) (8.17 ) (8.15 ) (8.05 ) (8.15 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 19.13 $ 18.71 $ 18.39 $ 17.70 $ 17.83 $ 19.13 $ 17.83 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 7.53 % 7.14 % 1.44 % 5.32 % 7.47 % 7.34 % 7.41 % Bond portfolio restructuring loss — — 4.47 — — — — Gain on lease termination — (0.22 ) — — — (0.11 ) — Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment) 0.46 — — — — 0.23 — FDIC special assessment (0.07 ) 0.23 0.86 — — 0.08 — Merger-related and other charges 0.20 0.19 0.50 0.82 0.35 0.19 0.57 Return on common equity - operating 8.12 7.34 7.27 6.14 7.82 7.73 7.98 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.56 3.34 3.31 2.89 3.53 3.45 3.51 Return on tangible common equity - operating 11.68 % 10.68 % 10.58 % 9.03 % 11.35 % 11.18 % 11.49 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.18 % 0.68 % 0.95 % 0.94 % 0.95 % Bond portfolio restructuring loss — — 0.57 — — — — Gain on lease termination — (0.03 ) — — — (0.01 ) — Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment) 0.06 — — — — 0.03 — FDIC special assessment (0.01 ) 0.03 0.11 — — 0.01 — Merger-related and other charges 0.02 0.03 0.06 0.11 0.05 0.02 0.08 Return on assets - operating 1.04 % 0.93 % 0.92 % 0.79 % 1.00 % 0.99 % 1.03 % Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.18 % 0.68 % 0.95 % 0.94 % 0.95 % Income tax (benefit) expense 0.29 0.27 (0.04 ) 0.18 0.29 0.28 0.28 Provision for credit losses 0.18 0.19 0.21 0.45 0.35 0.19 0.35 Bond portfolio restructuring loss — — 0.75 — — — — Gain on lease termination — (0.04 ) — — — (0.02 ) — Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment) 0.08 — — — — 0.04 — FDIC special assessment (0.01 ) 0.04 0.15 — — 0.01 — Merger-related and other charges 0.03 0.04 0.08 0.13 0.06 0.03 0.10 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating 1.54 % 1.40 % 1.33 % 1.44 % 1.65 % 1.47 % 1.68 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 59.70 % 60.47 % 66.33 % 61.32 % 55.71 % 60.08 % 56.46 % Gain on lease termination — 0.60 — — — 0.29 — Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment) (2.07 ) — — — — (1.05 ) — FDIC special assessment 0.31 (1.05 ) (4.29 ) — — (0.36 ) — Merger-related and other charges (0.88 ) (0.87 ) (2.47 ) (3.89 ) (1.54 ) (0.88 ) (2.54 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 57.06 % 59.15 % 59.57 % 57.43 % 54.17 % 58.08 % 53.92 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 12.35 % 12.06 % 11.95 % 11.85 % 11.89 % 12.35 % 11.89 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (3.24 ) (3.25 ) (3.27 ) (3.33 ) (3.31 ) (3.24 ) (3.31 ) Effect of preferred equity (0.33 ) (0.32 ) (0.32 ) (0.34 ) (0.37 ) (0.33 ) (0.37 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.78 % 8.49 % 8.36 % 8.18 % 8.21 % 8.78 % 8.21 %





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End 2024 2023 Linked

Quarter

Change

Year over

Year

Change

(in millions) Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,297 $ 3,310 $ 3,264 $ 3,279 $ 3,111 $ (13 ) $ 186 Income producing commercial RE 4,058 4,206 4,264 4,130 3,670 (148 ) 388 Commercial & industrial 2,299 2,405 2,411 2,504 2,550 (106 ) (251 ) Commercial construction 2,014 1,936 1,860 1,850 1,739 78 275 Equipment financing 1,581 1,544 1,541 1,534 1,510 37 71 Total commercial 13,249 13,401 13,340 13,297 12,580 (152 ) 669 Residential mortgage 3,266 3,240 3,199 3,043 2,905 26 361 Home equity 985 969 959 941 927 16 58 Residential construction 211 257 302 399 463 (46 ) (252 ) Manufactured housing 321 328 336 343 340 (7 ) (19 ) Consumer 183 180 181 180 180 3 3 Fair value hedge basis adjustment (4 ) — 2 — — (4 ) (4 ) Total loans $ 18,211 $ 18,375 $ 18,319 $ 18,203 $ 17,395 $ (164 ) $ 816 LOANS BY MARKET Georgia $ 4,411 $ 4,356 $ 4,357 $ 4,321 $ 4,281 $ 55 $ 130 South Carolina 2,779 2,804 2,780 2,801 2,750 (25 ) 29 North Carolina 2,591 2,566 2,492 2,445 2,355 25 236 Tennessee 2,144 2,209 2,244 2,314 2,387 (65 ) (243 ) Florida 2,407 2,443 2,442 2,318 1,708 (36 ) 699 Alabama 1,021 1,068 1,082 1,070 1,062 (47 ) (41 ) Commercial Banking Solutions 2,858 2,929 2,922 2,934 2,852 (71 ) 6 Total loans $ 18,211 $ 18,375 $ 18,319 $ 18,203 $ 17,395 $ (164 ) $ 816





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Credit Quality (in thousands) 2024 2023 Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE $ 4,820 $ 2,310 $ 3,094 Income producing RE 34,285 29,186 30,128 Commercial & industrial 17,335 20,134 13,467 Commercial construction 6,854 1,862 1,878 Equipment financing 8,341 8,829 8,505 Total commercial 71,635 62,321 57,072 Residential mortgage 18,473 16,569 13,944 Home equity 3,779 4,984 3,772 Residential construction 163 1,244 944 Manufactured housing 20,356 19,797 15,861 Consumer 72 54 94 Total nonaccrual loans 114,478 104,969 91,687 OREO and repossessed assets 2,244 2,261 1,190 Total NPAs $ 116,722 $ 107,230 $ 92,877





2024 2023 Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average

Loans (1) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average

Loans (1) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average

Loans (1) NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE $ 163 0.02 % $ 202 0.02 % $ 35 — % Income producing RE 2,968 0.29 205 0.02 (562 ) (0.05 ) Commercial & industrial 1,281 0.22 3,906 0.65 547 0.09 Commercial construction (48 ) (0.01 ) 20 — 33 0.01 Equipment financing 5,502 1.42 6,362 1.66 7,926 2.05 Total commercial 9,866 0.30 10,695 0.32 7,979 0.24 Residential mortgage (107 ) (0.01 ) (16 ) — 12 — Home equity (27 ) (0.01 ) (54 ) (0.02 ) (68 ) (0.03 ) Residential construction 26 0.04 119 0.17 (13 ) (0.01 ) Manufactured housing 1,150 1.43 1,569 1.90 1,444 1.69 Consumer 706 1.57 595 1.33 768 1.70 Total $ 11,614 0.26 $ 12,908 0.28 $ 10,122 0.22 (1) Annualized.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 198,234 $ 200,781 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 364,629 803,094 Cash and cash equivalents 562,863 1,003,875 Debt securities available-for-sale 3,604,769 3,331,084 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,004,427 and $2,095,620, respectively) 2,432,941 2,490,848 Loans held for sale 49,315 33,008 Loans and leases held for investment 18,211,193 18,318,755 Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (213,022 ) (208,071 ) Loans and leases, net 17,998,171 18,110,684 Premises and equipment, net 395,202 378,421 Bank owned life insurance 344,162 345,371 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 978,645 990,087 Other assets 691,133 613,873 Total assets $ 27,057,201 $ 27,297,251 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,291,124 $ 6,534,307 NOW and interest-bearing demand 5,794,085 6,155,193 Money market 6,077,129 5,600,587 Savings 1,144,696 1,207,807 Time 3,510,917 3,649,498 Brokered 164,171 163,219 Total deposits 22,982,122 23,310,611 Long-term debt 324,887 324,823 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 407,559 400,292 Total liabilities 23,714,568 24,035,726 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 shares Series I issued and

outstanding; $25,000 per share liquidation preference 88,266 88,266 Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,

119,174,803 and 119,010,319 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 119,175 119,010 Common stock issuable; 568,985 and 620,108 shares, respectively 12,145 13,110 Capital surplus 2,705,345 2,699,112 Retained earnings 652,239 581,219 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (234,537 ) (239,192 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,342,633 3,261,525 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 27,057,201 $ 27,297,251





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 291,595 $ 250,484 $ 575,578 $ 486,915 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,699, $1,731, $3,420 and $3,841, respectively 50,063 41,060 96,499 81,046 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 5,307 4,231 11,616 7,301 Total interest revenue 346,965 295,775 683,693 575,262 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 43,910 27,597 90,121 45,196 Money market 53,531 33,480 104,009 58,546 Savings 687 702 1,393 1,240 Time 36,334 27,438 72,723 42,096 Deposits 134,462 89,217 268,246 147,078 Short-term borrowings 60 1,849 60 2,997 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 649 — 5,761 Long-term debt 3,743 3,774 7,538 7,670 Total interest expense 138,265 95,489 275,844 163,506 Net interest revenue 208,700 200,286 407,849 411,756 Provision for credit losses 12,235 22,753 25,134 44,536 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 196,465 177,533 382,715 367,220 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 10,620 9,777 19,884 18,476 Mortgage loan gains and other related fees 6,799 6,584 14,310 11,105 Wealth management fees 6,386 5,600 12,699 11,324 Gains from sales of other loans 1,296 2,305 2,833 4,221 Lending and loan servicing fees 3,328 2,978 7,538 6,994 Securities losses, net — — — (1,644 ) Other 8,127 9,143 18,879 16,120 Total noninterest income 36,556 36,387 76,143 66,596 Total revenue 233,021 213,920 458,858 433,816 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 85,818 76,250 170,803 154,948 Communications and equipment 11,988 10,744 23,908 20,752 Occupancy 11,056 10,194 22,155 20,083 Advertising and public relations 2,459 2,314 4,360 4,663 Postage, printing and supplies 2,251 2,382 4,899 4,919 Professional fees 6,044 6,592 12,032 12,664 Lending and loan servicing expense 2,014 2,530 3,841 4,849 Outside services - electronic banking 2,812 2,660 5,730 6,085 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 4,467 4,142 12,033 8,143 Amortization of intangibles 3,794 3,421 7,681 6,949 Merger-related and other charges 2,157 3,645 4,244 12,276 Other 12,184 7,533 20,360 15,881 Total noninterest expenses 147,044 132,407 292,046 272,212 Income before income taxes 85,977 81,513 166,812 161,604 Income tax expense 19,362 18,225 37,566 36,016 Net income 66,615 63,288 129,246 125,588 Preferred stock dividends 1,573 1,719 3,146 3,438 Earnings allocated to participating securities 368 342 713 680 Net income available to common shareholders $ 64,674 $ 61,227 $ 125,387 $ 121,470 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.53 $ 1.05 $ 1.05 Diluted 0.54 0.53 1.05 1.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 119,726 115,774 119,694 115,614 Diluted 119,785 115,869 119,763 115,795





Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 18,213,384 $ 291,378 6.43 % $ 17,166,129 $ 250,472 5.85 % Taxable securities (3) 5,952,414 48,364 3.25 5,956,193 39,329 2.64 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 363,393 2,273 2.50 369,364 2,323 2.52 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 499,565 6,011 4.84 461,022 4,658 4.05 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 25,028,756 348,026 5.59 23,952,708 296,782 4.97 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (215,104 ) (181,769 ) Cash and due from banks 204,792 251,691 Premises and equipment 392,325 345,771 Other assets (3) 1,605,558 1,500,827 Total assets $ 27,016,327 $ 25,869,228 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 5,866,038 43,910 3.01 $ 4,879,591 27,597 2.27 Money market 6,068,530 53,531 3.55 5,197,789 33,480 2.58 Savings 1,160,708 687 0.24 1,306,394 702 0.22 Time 3,544,327 35,695 4.05 2,976,482 22,471 3.03 Brokered time deposits 50,323 639 5.11 423,536 4,967 4.70 Total interest-bearing deposits 16,689,926 134,462 3.24 14,783,792 89,217 2.42 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 4,093 60 5.90 145,233 1,849 5.11 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — — 50,989 649 5.11 Long-term debt 324,870 3,743 4.63 324,740 3,774 4.66 Total borrowed funds 328,963 3,803 4.65 520,962 6,272 4.83 Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,018,889 138,265 3.27 15,304,754 95,489 2.50 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,283,487 7,072,760 Other liabilities 400,974 385,324 Total liabilities 23,703,350 22,762,838 Shareholders' equity 3,312,977 3,106,390 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 27,016,327 $ 25,869,228 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 209,761 $ 201,293 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.32 % 2.47 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.37 % 3.37 %





(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 25% in 2024 and 26% in 2023, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate. (2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale. (3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $344 million in 2024 and $389 million in 2023 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation. (4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.



