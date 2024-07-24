The Future Fund: DeepTech & Climate Fund invests in quantum computing startup planqc

The federal DeepTech & Climate Fund (DTCF) is investing around €10 million in the quantum computing startup planqc, which was established in 2022. The startup in Garching near Munich, which is a spin-off from the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics, develops highly scalable quantum computers for applications that are relevant for business.

Dr Anna Christmann, Commissioner of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action for the Digital Industry and Startups, said: The success story of planqc shows that today’s innovative research can generate tomorrow’s promising enterprises which strengthen our long-term competitiveness. We are proud that our ongoing commitment to an innovation-friendly environment and easier access to venture capital is bearing fruit, and we are constantly working to further improve the startup ecosystems in Germany and Europe.

Together with investors with a long-term orientation such as Family Offices, in the coming years the DTCF is investing up to €1 billion in startups with business models with a long-term development and commercialisation cycle and high financing needs. Funded by the Future Fund and the ERP Special Fund, the DTCF offers important growth prospects for innovative technology startups in Germany and Europe and produces tomorrow’s new technology-based SMEs .