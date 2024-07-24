TrustCloud Launches its Qualified Custody Service TrustCloud Vault in the Docusign App Center
TrustCloud Vault is now available in the Docusign App Center. In addition, TrustCloud is the only European partner listed in this marketplace.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move set to reshape the landscape of business transactions, Docusign has transitioned from being a pioneer in electronic signatures to becoming a comprehensive Agreement company. This strategic shift leverages a 1.8 trillion-dollar market like no corporation has done before.
Docusign is changing the rules of the game in agreement management: imagine a dynamic market where every aspect of agreement creation, execution, and management is perfectly integrated. This is not just evolution; it is a revolution that will redefine how companies, both large and small, handle their most critical processes. The future of agreements is here, and Docusign is setting the standard to follow.
Following this transformative path, TrustCloud is unveiling an exciting new chapter in its history by introducing TrustCloud Vault, the latest innovation in its choreographic module, available to Docusign customers through the new marketplace: App Center. This new platform was launched in June in the United States and will be available in Europe and other territories starting autumn 2024. TrustCloud is proud to be the first and only partner qualified in Europe under the eIDAS regulation to publish a service on the Docusign marketplace.
Since its founding, TrustCloud’s Vault mission has been to provide the highest security in digital custody, ensuring that every document, signature, and agreement is protected to the highest standards. Leveraging the power of post-quantum technology, TrustCloud Vault offers unprecedented security and qualified preservation of digital agreements and any type of digital asset or electronic evidence produced during transactions. In an era where data integrity and security are paramount, this cutting-edge technology ensures that your agreements are not only protected against current threats but are also future-proofed against the advanced capabilities of quantum computing. The module offers a comprehensive suite of encryption capabilities, employing private key encryption and data encryption techniques to prevent unauthorized third parties from accessing confidential information and to protect it from attacks, modifications, and errors. The robust algorithms used secure all processes, including the storage and transmission of all data.
TrustCloud is dedicated to forging powerful alliances that enhance the value of its innovations. That’s why Vault integrates directly with Docusign Maestro, providing an additional layer of security and trust in workflows. This integration means you can automate crucial tasks, from agreement creation to signature collection and secure document storage.
This approach is based on rigorous certifications such as ISO 17068 and its status as a Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) in Europe, ensuring that all digital evidence is protected to the highest standard. TrustCloud Vault allows for the intuitive and secure management of the entire lifecycle of digital assets. The platform facilitates compliance with current regulations and ensures the legal validity of digital transactions.
TrustCloud’s solution stems from the need to provide robustness and reliability for the custody of digital evidence in an increasingly digitalized world. This is why they have developed a tool that not only protects your data but also optimizes your processes and provides the confidence you need to operate without worries. The goal is to ensure that each of your digital agreements is backed by the best technology and the strictest security protocols, with the support of trusted partners.
With TrustCloud Vault, Docusign is building a leading edge and defining the future of secure digital transactions. Prepare to witness the dawn of a new era in digital trust and preservation.
More info: Docusign + TrustCloud and Docusign App Center
TrustCloud Inc.
TrustCloud
+1 305-686-8584
contact@trustcloud.tech
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn