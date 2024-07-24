AI Pioneers and Fashion Visionaries Illuminate the Runway

The 'Kan Tai Keung X AiDLab X Hong Kong Fashion Designers Show', organised by AiDLab is taking place on 17th July at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. Aries Sin fashion collection inspired by Dr. Kan's “Brush Stroke from My Mind” Exhibiting 20 styles inspired by the theme ‘Culture, Innovation and Fashion’ in the Show, the designers - Derek Chan, Wilson Choi, Tak Lee, Sophia XinLi and Aries Sin – presented their outfits based on five artistic phases of renowned Hong Kong artist Dr.

Hong Kong AiDLab's Culture x AI Programme Pushes the Boundaries of Fashion And Redefines the Industry

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Kan Tai Keung X AiDLab X Hong Kong Fashion Designers Show’, organised by the Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab) with the Culture and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) as the lead sponsor, is taking place on 17th July at Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

Experts from the realms of technology and fashion joined forces for a captivating evening, unveiling the latest advancements in AI and fashion. The event showcased a collection of garments that drew inspiration from the renowned Hong Kong artist Dr. Kan Tai Keung. These extraordinary pieces were meticulously crafted by five Hong Kong fashion designers, who skillfully employed AiDA, an AI-based design technology from AiDLab in their creative process. Moreover, AiDLab took the opportunity to present all 22 innovative projects, bringing together the realms of culture, design, and AI in a single remarkable showcase.

In the opening ceremony of the fashion showcase, Mrs Lowell Cho, Assistant Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, expressed her gratitude to AiDLab for organising the Culture X AI 2024-2025: Culture and Future Mode, which includes the Show in London.

Prof. Calvin Wong, Centre Director of Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab), in his welcoming speech, said: ‘This collaboration successfully demonstrates the creative outcomes of how the cultural masterpieces of Dr. Kan and the creativity of Hong Kong designers' fuse with artificial intelligence technology. Although we are now in AI era, creativity is still the most valuable asset of design practitioners. Treating AI as an assistant and embracing it in the creation process will be the future of the fashion industry.’

Among the highlights of the showcase was the incorporation of AiDA (Artificial Intelligence Based Interactive Design Assistant). As a groundbreaking design assistant, AiDA played a pivotal role in the creation of these remarkable designs. Each designer presented their collection in the show, which also marked the launch of AiDA's inaugural menswear application. This milestone solidifies AiDA's position as a trailblazer in shaping the future of fashion design through the fusion of AI and human creativity.

Exhibiting 20 styles inspired by the theme ‘Culture, Innovation and Fashion’ in the Show, the designers - Derek Chan, Wilson Choi, Tak Lee, Sophia XinLi and Aries Sin – presented their outfits based on five artistic phases of renowned Hong Kong artist Dr. Kan Tai Keung’s creative journey: ‘Pop Ink Art’, ‘Psyche in Motions & Honour to Master’, ‘Landscapes Fresh Appearance, ‘Brush Stroke from My Mind’, and ‘Timeless Ideas & Contemporary Emotions’.

During a press briefing ahead of the Show, Dr. Kan said: ‘In addition to sharing my passion on ink painting, I frankly impart the concept of independent innovation and "not being a tool". More importantly, we must face the challenges of any new intelligent technology in the future with an absolutely open attitude, to create a better future.’

Prof. Jeanne Tan, Professor of School of Fashion and Textiles, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in her closing remark of the Show, gave the audiences an overview of Culture X AI 2024-2025. Prof. Jeanne Tan said: ‘Culture X AI is a great platform to showcase Hong Kong's creative innovations on the world's stage by synergising the elite practitioners of culture, design and innovation! It is a great honour to collaborate with Dr. Kan Tai Keung to push the boundaries of culture and AI to create fashion designs that are not only seen on screen but also in reality.’

The ‘Kan Tai Keung X AiDLab X Hong Kong Fashion Designers Show’ marks the start of the ‘Culture X AI 2024-2025 series of events. Upcoming events include thought-provoking forums and multiple exhibitions to be held in Hong Kong and other cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Please visit the following link to obtain more information about these upcoming activities: https://www.culturexai.com/