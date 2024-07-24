Snap And Go Pods From Melii Named ‘Best for Baby’ By Parents Magazine
Melii co founders Melissa Buck, left, and Melissa Rosen, right, with several melii bestsellers including the Snackle Box, Spin Snack Container, and the Silicone Suction Plate Unicorn
Commitment to excellence continues for quickly growing mealtime and feeding brand, meliiNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more babies born in July, August, and September than any other months of the year, it is clear that baby season is upon us. Parents Magazine, a leading resource for both new and seasoned parents, recently published their annual Best for Baby Awards. This year, the list includes 78 items that will, “...help new and expectant parents care for their little one while simplifying their lives.”
Boasting over 3 million units sold and 3,500 5-star reviews, it is no surprise that the Snap & Go Pods by melii were recognized as the Best Container for Baby Food by Parents Magazine.
With the Snap & Go Pods, parents everywhere are saving time, money, and space. The bestselling containers freeze two ounces of pre-portioned baby food that can be snapped or stacked together in the freezer (no slipping and sliding!) Easy to transport, pop any number of pods in a diaper bag or lunch box to defrost on the go, or in the microwave at home when you are ready for feeding time.
Also perfect for storing toddler snacks, the pods are airtight, leak-proof, BPA-, lead-, PVC-, and Cadmium-free and dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe to make mom’s life easier. The Snap & Go Pods are available in four packs as well as six packs, and in a host of colors from greens and pinks, to browns and grays.
Proudly designed by two moms, Melissa Buck and Melissa Rosen, melii has quickly become a household staple for feeding, meal prep, and all things toddler care. Their innovative products are kid-safe, parent approved, and fun for the whole family. Melii feeding products feature best in class options for infants, toddlers, and beyond.
Other bestselling feeding products from melii include the Snackle Box, Divided Silicone Suction Plate, and the 2-Tier Bento Box. Each feeding product from melii offers unique features that make meal time, back-to-school, and lunch prep easier for kids and families of all ages.
In addition to meal time items like utensils, bibs, and suction plates, melii also offers cleaning products such as drying racks and boards, bottle brushes, and more. Their new care line, which launched this month, now makes health and wellness easier than ever.
Recognition as “Best for Baby” by Parents Magazine is testament to melii’s commitment to offering high quality options for busy parents looking to simplify meal prep, make feeding more fun, and offer safe and unique feeding options for families across the world.
Snap & Go (4 oz) 4 Pack makes mealtime easier than ever