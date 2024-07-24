Raid Gallaecia Returns to the Adventure Racing World Series in 2025

Trekking at Raid Gallaecia Kayaking at Raid Gallaecia in Spain Mountain biking will be part of Gallaecia Canyoning will feature in Raid Gallaecia 2025

The expedition race last took place in 2021 when Gallaecia hosted the Adventure Racing World Championship and returns to the AR World Series next year.

It will be a 6 day race over 500km and the area where the race will take place is one of the wildest and most remote places in Galicia, known as A Raia” — Pablo Lopez - Race Director

A CORUñA, GALICIA, SPAIN, July 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raid Gallaecia will return as an ARWS Qualifier next year. The expedition race last took place in 2021 when Gallaecia hosted the Adventure Racing World Championship and now Race Director Pablo Lopez and his team are excited to bring the race back onto the world stage.“After a 4 year break it is time to see our adventure racing friends again, and to offer them a very special course. Full details will be posted on our website and social media networks soon, but I can tell you it will be a 6 day race over 500km and the area where the race will take place is one of the wildest and most remote places in Galicia, known as A Raia, which is on the border between Spain and Portugal, and part of the course will be across the border in Portugal.“In this race, you will be able to experience incredible mountain treks, cycle in one of the areas with the most single tracks, and paddle on the white waters in the most powerful rivers in this part of the Iberian Peninsula. There is a great biodiversity and you will explore a place with a rich variety of wildlife, and with wonderful gastronomy and wines as well!”ARWS CEO Heidi Muller commented, “It’s wonderful to have Raid Gallaecia back in the World Series. I’ve visited Gallaecia for both their European and World Championships and know the course design and race planning from Pablo and his team will be world class. Racers from all around the world also know how beautiful this region of Spain is and will be keen to return to race an ARWS Qualifier there once again. It’s great to have them back!”Adventure Racing in Gallaecia began in 2002 and the area hosted the first Spanish Championship in 2011 and has always played a big part in Spanish AR League. The first Raid Gallaecia took place in 2013 as a 30 hour race, was repeated in 2014 and in 2015 joined the ARWS.Fran Costoya, Stuart Lynch, Nick Gracie and Antionio de la Rosa are amongst the racers who have taken part over the years and Seagate, Naturex and Estonian ACE Adventure have all raced in Gallaecia. And of course the race celebrated a World Championship win by The Swedish Armed Forces Adventure Team in 2001. Next year’s race will be the 8th Raid Gallaecia. In 2022 Raid Gallaecia was also the ARWS European Championship event.Registration for Raid Gallaecia 2025 opens on Friday July 26th and only 30 places are available so early entry is advised.For more information see https://raidgallaecia.com and follow the race on;

