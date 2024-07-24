“You can still live a fulfilling, happy life despite schizophrenia” – Paul’s story

After serving time in prison, Paul experienced a psychotic breakdown which later manifested into schizophrenia. For National Schizophrenia Awareness Day, Paul reflects on his long, yet inspiring journey.

I’m a 55 year old Christian writer, filmmaker, actor, poet and photographer who suffers from schizophrenia. I became mentally ill in 1992, after serving eight years in prison between the ages of 15 and 24 for violent and money motivated crimes.

I was last released from jail in the summer of 1992. Shortly after I was released, I had a schizophrenic breakdown. Within 18 months, I was admitted to hospital on three occasions, twice on a section. I was last discharged from hospital in October 1993.

When I had a breakdown, I’d suffer from extreme paranoia and delusions. I thought the mafia, the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and the London underworld wanted to kill me. I also believed the police wanted to frame me for murder; that I’d get a life sentence and kill myself in prison.