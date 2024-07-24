Household Textile Market: A Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future | Walmart, IKEA, Zara Home
Stay up to date with Household Textile Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Household Textile market to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2024-2030).”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Household Textile market to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Household Textile Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Household Textile market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Household Textile market.
The Household Textile market size is estimated to increase by USD 5.2 Billion at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The market value is pegged at USD 8.6 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Welspun India Ltd. (India), Walmart Inc. (United States), IKEA Group (Sweden), Zara Home (Inditex) (Spain), WestPoint Home (United States), Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (United States), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (United States), Li & Fung Limited (Hong Kong), Ralph Lauren Corporation (United States), Casper Sleep Inc. (United States). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (United States), Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (United States), Crate and Barrel (United States), Target Corporation (United States), John Lewis & Partners (United Kingdom), The Home Depot, Inc. (United States), Macy's, Inc. (United States), Debenhams (United Kingdom), Marks & Spencer (United Kingdom), Kohl's Corporation (United States)
Definition:
The Household Textile Market refers to the segment of the retail industry that involves the production, distribution, and sale of textile products specifically designed for use within a household setting. These products are intended to enhance comfort, aesthetics, and functionality within homes. Household textiles encompass a wide range of items that serve both practical and decorative purposes.
Market Trends:
• Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Textiles followed by Digital Printing and Customization are some of the trends in Household Textile market.
Market Drivers:
• Changing Consumer Lifestyles followed by Home Renovations and Redecorations are some of the drivers in Household Textile market.
Market Restraints:
• Raw Material Costs and Competition from Low-Cost Imports are some of the restraints in Household Textile market.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
Global Household Textile Market Breakdown by Application (Residential, Commercial) by Type (Bed Linens, Towels and Washcloths, Table Linens, Curtains and Draperies, Others) by Distribution Channel (Brick-and-Mortar Retail, Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets) by Material (Cotton, Polyester, Linen, Silk, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Objectives of the Report:
-To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Household Textile market by value and volume.
-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Household Textile market.
-To showcase the development of the Household Textile market in different parts of the world.
-To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Household Textile market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Household Textile market.
-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Household Textile market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Household Textile Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Household Textile market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Household Textile Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Household Textile
Chapter 4: Presenting the Household Textile Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Household Textile market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.
