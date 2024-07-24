Water and Sanitation on Western Cape dam levels

The Western Cape dam levels continue to increase as the region experiences its rainfall season. According to the hydrological report of yesterday, 22 July 2024, six (6) of the Western Cape dams, Voelvlei, Wemmershoek, Brandvlei, Elandskloof, Kwaggaskloof, and Theewaterskloof, have seen an increase of over 5% compared to last week.

Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, Department of Water and Sanitation Western Cape Provincial Head, says Western Cape River Catchments except Breede River and Olifants Doorn River catchments are above 90% mark. Further, Bila-Mupariwa remarked that it is encouraging to see Western Cape dams currently sitting at 91.70%, which combines all the dams in the province.

The total Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS) storage is at 99,61% as at yesterday versus 99.19 same time last year.

The overall system storage tracks well above the median projected storage level. Overall increased storage levels are due to rains received in June and July. The total urban water use from the WCWSS is tracking below the full allocation and above use of 2022/23 as at end of June. Close and continuous monitoring of the system is important and water conservation and management measures should always be implemented.

It is paramount to mention that most dams within the province are filled 90% or more with the exception of two agricultural dams. Residents must refrain from venturing near large water bodies or downstream rivers as flows could increase at any time due to further rainfall.

