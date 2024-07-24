MEC Ivan Meyer opens 9th World Congress on Conservation Agriculture

Yesterday, 22 July 2024, the Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, officially opened the 9th World Congress on Conservation Agriculture in Cape Town.

Conservation agriculture is a farming system that promotes minimum soil disturbance, permanent soil cover, and plant species diversification (crop rotation).

It enhances biodiversity and natural biological processes above and below the ground surface, increasing water and nutrient use efficiency and improving and sustaining crop production.

Professor Johann Strauss, the chairperson of the local organising committee and the senior scientist responsible for Sustainable Cropping Systems Research with the Western Cape Department of Agriculture (WCDOA) describes the Western Cape as the “Heartland of South African Conservation Agriculture.”

Professor Strauss added, “The Western Cape boasts the country's highest adoption rate of conservation agriculture. Delegates will learn about the unique and international best practices in conservation farming and the uniquely South African conservation farming experience.”

During his opening address, Minister Meyer highlighted that conservation agriculture is a globally recognised management practice that effectively mitigates and supports adaptation to climate change.

He further stated that conservation agriculture research in the Western Cape dates back to 1996.

Minister Meyer said, “Back then, the WCDOA started its long-term conservation agriculture trials, demonstrating the significant financial benefits of this practice.”

“Today, these trials are part of the Global Long-Term Experimental Network, based at Rothamsted in the UK, a testament to our efforts' success and global recognition,” he continued.

Minister Meyer also thanked farmers who have adopted conservation agriculture.

Minister Meyer praised these farmers: “In the development of conservation agriculture locally, we must acknowledge and remember the role of the former grain farmer and pioneer Jack Human, who hails from the Southern Cape.”

“Today, our department continues to play a pioneering role in promoting the adoption of conservation agriculture as a best practice and one of the priority projects in its SmartAgri Plan”, added Minister Meyer.

The Western Cape Government's (WCG) proactive stance has encouraged more farmers to adopt conservation agriculture, setting a precedent for other provinces and countries. Cereal-producing areas of the Western Cape have reached a 51% adoption rate of the complete conservation agriculture package.

According to Dr Ilse Trautmann, Deputy Director General of Agricultural Research and Regulatory Services at the department, the SmartAgri plan - the first provincial sector plan for agriculture in South Africa and the roadmap to climate change resilience in the Western Cape- is widely acknowledged and accepted.

Minister Meyer stressed, “The adoption of conservation agriculture benefits agriculture and the environment. South Africa must build a resilient agricultural sector in the face of climate change.”

The Congress ends on 24 July 2024 with a practical day at the WCDoA’s Langgewens research farm.

To learn more about the 9th World Congress on Conservation Agriculture, go to: https://wcca9.org/

