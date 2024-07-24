Behavidence and Yuna.io Announce Groundbreaking Collaboration to make Mental Health support accurate and accessible
Behavidence and Yuna.io partner to enhance mental health support with real-time monitoring and AI-guided self therapy, offering accurate, timely interventions.
this solution addresses the growing mental health crisis with this scalable and easily available platform to all who need it”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavidence, the leading digital biomarker platform for mental health, and Yuna.io, a pioneering voice-based self-guided AI therapy solution, are thrilled to announce an exclusive collaboration to transform the landscape of mental health care. This partnership will combine Behavidence's advanced technology for detecting subtle changes in mobile behavioral patterns with Yuna.io’s conversational voice-based self guided AI therapy solution to offer a comprehensive, market-leading approach to mental health support.
Behavidence’s state-of-the-art SDK (Software Development Kit) will be integrated into Yuna.io’s platform, allowing for real-time measurement of changes in mental wellness. This integration will enable Yuna.io to provide timely and relevant therapeutic style interventions based on the latest research in AI driven Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. When Behavidence detects a deterioration in a user’s mental health, Yuna.io will instantly offer a proactive supportive and therapeutic style conversation, helping users achieve better mental health outcomes for a fraction of the traditional cost and 24/7 access.
Key Features of the Collaboration:
Real-Time Mental Health Monitoring: Behavidence's technology will continuously monitor mobile behavioral patterns to detect signs of depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other mental health conditions.
Immediate Therapeutic Response: Upon detecting a negative change in mental wellness, Yuna.io’s voice-based AI will engage users in therapeutic style conversations tailored to their needs.
Comprehensive Mental Health Support: This integration aims to address the increasing demand for effective mental health solutions by providing a seamless blend of measurement AI and therapeutic AI.
Enhanced User Experience: Users will benefit from proactive mental health support, receiving immediate and appropriate interventions that can prevent the escalation of mental health issues.
Statements from the Companies:
"We are excited to partner with Yuna Health to enhance mental health support through our cutting-edge digital phenotyping technology," said Roy Cohen, CEO and Co-founder of Behavidence. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to leverage digital biomarkers for better mental health outcomes."
"Integrating Behavidence’s SDK with our voice-based AI-guided self-therapy solution significantly enhances our capability to deliver accurate mental health assessments," said Grant Winns, CEO of Yuna.io. "The collaboration combines cutting-edge AI technology with research-based methodologies, creating a holistic and innovative approach to mental health care. Moreover, this solution addresses the growing mental health crisis with this scalable and easily available platform to all who need it”
