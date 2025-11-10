Behavidence Offers Its Mental Wellness App Free for Women Experiencing Postpartum Blues and Depression

New moms deserve clarity on their mental well-being Behavidence Mental Wellness App

Behavidence supports new mothers by offering its digital mental health app free to manage postpartum blues and track daily emotional wellbeing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Behavidence, a global leader in digital mental health biomarkers, announced today that it is offering its mobile app free of charge to women experiencing postpartum blues or postpartum depression, helping new mothers monitor and manage their mental wellness during one of life’s most vulnerable periods.Using advanced AI-based digital biomarkers, the Behavidence app passively tracks behavioral patterns and provides daily scores on Mood, Stress, Worry, and Focus. This allows new mothers to better understand how their mental wellness changes day by day. The goal is to help identify early signs of emotional distress and provide actionable insights that can guide conversations with partners, clinicians, or therapists.“Postpartum depression affects one in seven women globally, and too often goes unnoticed until it becomes severe,” said Roy Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of Behavidence. “We believe every new mother deserves access to tools that help her understand what she’s going through, not with judgment, but with clarity and compassion. That’s why we decided to make our app free for this community.”The announcement comes as new pharmacological treatments, such as Zurzuvae (developed by Sage Therapeutics and co-commercialized by Biogen, now marketed by Supernus Pharmaceuticals), offer new hope for women suffering from postpartum depression. However, many experts agree that digital and behavioral monitoring tools are essential companions to these medications, helping track response, improve adherence, and provide holistic support between clinical visits.Whether a user is taking medication, attending therapy, practicing mindfulness, or simply wanting to stay aware, the Behavidence app provides an easy, evidence-based way to see how daily behaviors reflect changes in mental state. It helps users recognize triggers, measure progress, and regain control.To access the app for free, users can simply download Behavidence on the App Store or Google Play and enter the code BABY2025 upon registration.Behavidence’s technology is used by government organizations, hospitals, and clinicians worldwide to support mental wellness monitoring in populations including veterans, students, and employees. With this initiative, the company aims to extend that same level of care to every new mother.

