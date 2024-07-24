IDS Next Named the Most Innovative Hotel Technology Company of the Year 2024 at Hotel Managers Conference Africa”

Most Innovative Hotel Technology Company of the Year 2024

BENGALURU INDIA, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently concluded Hotel Managers Conference & Awards brought together Africa’s hospitality leaders for a two-day event focusing on skill development events, networking, and job opportunities. This year, the theme was “Innovative Strategies: Nurturing Resilience & Excellence in Guest Experience in African Hospitality,” emphasising the crucial need for elevating industry standards across the continent. The event aimed to explore innovative strategies and leverage technology to overcome the region’s hospitality challenges and elevate hotel business operations in Nigeria and Africa to match international benchmarks.

The conference served as a hub of connection and opportunity, culminating in an awards ceremony that honoured key industry players. Among the recipients, IDS Next emerged as the Most Innovative Hotel Technology Company of 2024, a recognition that signifies the company’s commitment to uplifting the hospitality industry. The title of the Most Innovative Hotel Technology Company of the Year 2024 is awarded to hospitality technology partners committed to uplifting the industry in the African region, a role IDS Next has fulfilled through their enterprise technology that empowers hotels, restaurants, and wellness businesses across the globe to reimagine guest experiences and revolutionise operations.

For over thirty years, IDS Next has been a global leader in hospitality software solutions. Their comprehensive suite offers both modular solutions and all-in-one packages, catering to the specific needs of each business. Seamlessly automating front-and-back-end operations across all departments, IDS Next’s smart technology integrates seamlessly with over 350 leading partners, ensuring enhanced functionality and efficiency.

The company’s dedication to redefining hospitality through innovative solutions aligns perfectly with HMC’s commitment to fostering excellence in the African region.

More about IDS Next

As the the largest hospitality solutions provider in emerging markets, IDS Next caters to global customers in 50+ countries. The company promises the most secure operations with its PA DSS-certified and GDPR-compliant solutions and powers 300,000+ rooms, 220+ hotel chains, 25,000+ POS outlets and 300+ leisure and wellness operations across the globe. Spanning across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Rim, IDS Next is trusted by renowned hospitality brands, including Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, Choice Hotels and Louvre Hotels Group. For more, www.idsnext.com