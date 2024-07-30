Accelex Delivers Enhanced ESG Emissions Transparency for Private Markets Portfolios
Accelex, leaders in alternative investment data acquisition, reporting, and analytics solutions, announces the integration of ESG Emissions data.
We’re excited to introduce ESG emissions data integration into our platform, helping clients to make more informed and responsible investment decisions”LONDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelex, a leading provider of alternative investment data acquisition, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced a significant enhancement to its portfolio analytics platform with the integration of ESG Emissions data. This groundbreaking feature allows institutional investors and their service providers to gain unprecedented transparency into the environmental impact of their portfolios, aligning with the increasing demand for responsible investing.
The Growing Importance of ESG in Private Markets
The integration of ESG considerations into investment strategies has become a defining trend in alternative investing. Firms are increasingly seeking to align their portfolios with investor values and contribute to a more sustainable future. This shift is driven by several factors:
· Increasing investor demand: Limited Partners (LPs) are actively incorporating ESG factors into their investment decisions, pushing General Partners (GPs) to adopt and report on ESG strategies. A recent INSEAD survey revealed that 89% of LPs consider ESG in their investment choices, with 77% using ESG criteria to screen private equity fund managers.
· Regulatory push: Regulatory bodies are tightening requirements around ESG disclosures and practices, compelling private market participants to integrate ESG criteria into their investment processes.
· Retail investor adoption: The burgeoning interest in ESG investing among retail investors is also driving the demand for ESG-aligned private market offerings. A 2023 State Street study found that 61% of private asset managers believe ESG-aligned investing is a key factor.
· Greenwashing concerns: The rise of ESG investing has also brought concerns about greenwashing, where companies or funds exaggerate their environmental credentials. Accurate and transparent ESG data is essential for investors to identify truly sustainable investments and avoid reputational risks.
Accelex's ESG Emissions Data Solution
Accelex's ESG emissions data integration addresses these challenges head-on. By applying its advanced data extraction technology, Accelex can now process and visualize CO2 emissions data from companies within a fund's portfolio allowing users to:
· Gain comprehensive insights: Understand their portfolio's emissions exposure across different categories, such as countries, sectors, and individual companies.
· Identify major emitters: Pinpoint the largest sources of emissions within their portfolios.
· Track emissions over time: Monitor changes in emissions levels and assess the effectiveness of ESG initiatives.
· Make informed investment decisions: Incorporate ESG considerations into their investment analysis and decision-making processes.
· Align with the EDCI initiative: Accelex's solution aligns with the ESG Data Convergence Initiative (EDCI) on emissions data, promoting standardization and comparability across the industry.
James Hackworth, Global Head of Product Management at Accelex, said: “We’re excited to introduce ESG emissions data integration into our platform, helping clients to make more informed and responsible investment decisions. This is a significant step towards greater transparency and accountability in the private markets, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement. We are now actively exploring the development of visualizations to enhance analytics on board diversity”
About Accelex
Accelex is a leading technology company specializing in alternative investment data acquisition, reporting, and analytics. The company's innovative solutions use artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate data processes, providing investors and asset servicers with accurate, timely, and actionable insights.
