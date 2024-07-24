Platelet Rich Plasma Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Platelet Rich Plasma Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.34 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 17.3%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The platelet rich plasma market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.61 billion in 2023 to $0.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as arthritis, growing focus on pain management and injury recovery, increasing adoption of PRP in veterinary medicine, rising disposable income and healthcare expenditure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The platelet rich plasma market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing prevalence of sports injuries, increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders, rising demand for cosmetic and aesthetic procedures, aging population and related increase in age-related conditions, growing number of clinical trials supporting PRP efficacy.

Growth Driver Of The Platelet Rich Plasma Market

The rise in the prevalence of sports injuries is expected to propel the growth of the platelet-rich plasma market going forward. There is a rise in the prevalence of sports injuries due to increased participation in sports, growing enrollment in youth sports programs, age-related factors, and inadequate coaching and supervision. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy aids in sports injury recovery by promoting tissue repair and regeneration, reducing inflammation, and enhancing the healing of tendons and ligaments, offering athletes a minimally invasive treatment option with the potential for faster recovery times.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the platelet rich plasma market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Terumo Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Pall Corporation, Globus Medical, LifeNet Health, Exactech Inc., BioBridge Global.

Major companies operating in the platelet-rich plasma market are developing off-the-shelf plasma products to offer a high-quality product at excellent value to meet the growing demand for PRP treatments in the aesthetics sector. An off-the-shelf platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product provides a ready-made solution for therapeutic use, delivering consistent platelet dose and potency without requiring individual preparation.

Segments:

1) By Type: Pure Platelet Rich Plasma, Leukocyte-Rich Platelet Rich Plasma, Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin, Other Types

2) By Origin: Allogeneic Platelet Rich Plasma, Autologous Platelet Rich Plasma, Homologous Platelet Rich Plasma

3) By Application: Cosmetic Surgery And Aesthetics, General Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic And Spinal Surgery, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the platelet-rich plasma market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the platelet rich plasma market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Platelet Rich Plasma Market Definition

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) refers to a concentrated form of plasma that is enriched with platelets, growth factors, and other bioactive proteins. It is derived from the patient's own blood through a process of centrifugation, which separates the platelets from other components of the blood. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is used in various medical and cosmetic applications due to its ability to promote healing and tissue regeneration.

Platelet Rich Plasma Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Platelet Rich Plasma Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on platelet rich plasma market size, platelet rich plasma market drivers and trends, platelet rich plasma market major players, platelet rich plasma competitors' revenues, platelet rich plasma market positioning, and platelet rich plasma market growth across geographies.

