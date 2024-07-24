Deputy Director of Macao Liaison Office Lu Yuyin Visits MPU

MACAU, July 24 - Lu Yuyin, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, and his delegation visited Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) and were warmly welcomed by Im Sio Kei, the Rector of MPU. During the visit, Lu Yuyin toured the Engineering Research Centre of Applied Technology on Machine Translation and Artificial Intelligence, the Exhibition of Research Results on “One Country, Two Systems,” the Sino-Lusophone Wisdom Exhibition showcasing achievements in interlinguistic and cultural exchange, and the Students’ Union, among other areas. Lu Yuyin expressed full affirmation of MPU’s development and achievements.

Im Sio Kei expressed gratitude to the Liaison Office and the Macao SAR government for their support. He introduced MPU’s developing achievements in talent cultivation, scientific research, and social services. MPU will continue to align with the development strategies of the country and Macao, contributing to the country’s “One Belt, One Road Initiative,” Macao’s “One Centre, One Platform, One Base,” and the construction of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin to foster the development of both the country and Macao.

After the introduction, Lu Yuyin fully recognised MPU’s educational characteristics and achievements, encouraging MPU to continue implementing the “Love Country Love Macao” principle and cultivating more outstanding talents; the Liaison Office will continue to support the development of MPU. During the visit, Lu Yuyin and his delegation visited the Students’ Union, where they interacted with the students, encouraging them to study hard, develop their strengths, and serve the country and Macao, which was greatly appreciated by the students.

The Liaison Office’s delegation included: Li Xuefei, Director of the Education and Youth Affairs Department; Li Kun, the Deputy Director of the General Office; and Cen Jiayi, Director of the Higher Education Division of the Education and Youth Work Department.Lei Ngan Lin, Vice Rector; Lei Vai Fong, Secretary-General; Lam Chan Tong, Acting Dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences; Leng Tiexun, Director of “One Country, Two Systems” Research Centre; Joaquim Carvalho, Programme Coordinator of the PhD Program in Portuguese; Du Zhijun, Programme Coordinator in Bachelor of Arts in International Chinese Language Education; Cheong Weng Lam, Head of Academic Affairs Department; and Lao Weng Ian, Head of Students Affairs, participated in the reception.