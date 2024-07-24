Advanced Wound Care Market to Support the Growth with a Stunning 5.4% CAGR through 2031

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Wound Care Market size was valued at USD 6.7 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 7 billion in 2023 to USD 10.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Advanced wound care is specially used on wounds that do not heal with the standard or traditional treatment. Wound care has witnessed several techniques and improvements and among these, the recent one is ‘advanced wound care. Multiple advanced products have benefited dressing experts to heal different types of wounds. These innovative dressings and medicines have transformed the way medical experts treat different wounds from minor burns and cuts to complicated wounds of chronic ulcers. Advanced wound care delivers higher benefits than traditional dressings resulting in better patient outcomes. In 2022, the global advanced wound care market size is estimated at USD 6.7 billion.

Thermal Responsive Mechanism and Electronically Controlled Local pH Changes to Boost Drive the Market

The thermal responsive tool for release of on-demand drug has been receiving enough attention lately. Nonetheless, patient’s environmental temperature and physiological conditions can avoid accurate control on the release mechanism. Besides thermal stimulation, the electronic-enabled local pH changes also featured high-quality substitute for the release of active drug in treating chronic wounds. It prevents the connections from the external surrounding factors effectively. Though pH of wounds bed displayed impactful changes, the trend will have major effect on advanced wound care by encouraging drug release.

Investments in Digital Solutions and Technology to Drive Advanced Wound Care over 4-5 years

The following are the key Advanced Wound Care Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

In the next 5 years, nearly 80% of healthcare providers are aiming to increase their investment in digital solutions and technology. This will positively impact the market since it is good news for medical providers as a main influencer for technology adoption, assisting most staff. In 2023, nearly 56% of nurses were stressed out and approximately 64% complained they are extremely stressed. While the current scenario cannot be mostly changed, there is still a lot of scope that will at least reduce the stress of these providers. One key aspect of advanced wound care is to assist the staff with solutions that help simplify workload and offer trusted decision aid.

Fluorescent Imaging and Thermal Imaging to Fuel Better Wound Management

For early detection, proper management, and diagnosis, it is important to precisely capture and document the wound’s progression. Digital imaging technologies can offer more objective details for better-measuring wounds. These technologies include fluorescent imaging and thermal imaging. Fluorescent imaging quickly detects and discloses dangerous levels of bacteria, which enables physicians to give the required treatment before spreading of infection. Thermal imaging, also called infrared thermography, is an attraction due to its efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and safety. Its painless diagnostic capabilities reveal high accuracy in wound care with immediate access to reliable information.

Use of Nanotechnology in Dressings to Aid Faster and Better Healing of Wounds Over Next 10 years

In the coming 10 years, nanotechnology will potentially offer more advanced drug-delivery systems. In the present stage, there have been several developments with nanotechnology-based devices for wound healing that use nanoparticles and nanofiber for drug delivery in the dressing. This produces antibacterial surface and enhances mechanical properties. Hence, the dressing of nanofiber helps better moisture management, encourages the exchange of gas, and assures suitable microenvironment for regeneration of tissue for better and faster healing.

Latest Headlines and Headlights

In January 2024, Medline announced the introduction of OptiView Transparent Dressing infused with HydroCore Technology. It is specially designed to alleviate pressure injuries. It can proficiently reduce extreme pressure by nearly 62%, maintaining skin’s coolness upto 1.5°C as compared to other dressings, and is 12x higher flexible than many different foams.

In March 2022, HARTMANN launched its Virtual Reality Wound Care Training. It offers exceptional learning experience, depending on their patented Virtual Reality Simulation, offering lifelike clinical experience in the Management of Wound.

In June 2022, Hollister Incorporated, a global medical products firm, announced a fresh contract for Hollister ostomy care items. It also included the renewal of its agreement for the firm’s continence care products’ portfolio.

In January 2022, Convatec Group Plc, a medical solutions company committed for chronic conditions management, announced its contract for the acquisition of Triad Life Sciences Incorporation to address the growing demands of clinical needs in chronic wounds, surgical wounds, and burns.

Generative AI and Predictive Analysis to Offer Abundant Potential in Future

In conclusion, these are the beginning of advancements in advanced wound care, the market will have more to offer soon. There will be more effective techniques and fresh ideas to manage wound care. In terms of technology, there is huge potential in predictive analysis and generative AI happening across the industry.

