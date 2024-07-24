Global Quick Response (QR) Code Labels Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Quick Response (QR) Code Labels Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Quick Response (QR) Code Labels Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The quick response (QR) code labels market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.33 billion in 2023 to $1.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to inventory management efficiency, enhanced marketing capabilities, increased smartphone adoption, demand for quick information access, and advancements in mobile payment systems.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The quick response (QR) code labels market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing e-commerce, advancements in augmented reality, increased digital payment adoption, enhanced contactless interaction demands, and rising use in healthcare for information dissemination.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16171&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Quick Response (QR) Code Labels Market

The rising demand for online payments is expected to propel the growth of the quick response (QR) code labels market going forward. Online payments are transactions made over the Internet to transfer funds from a buyer to a seller for goods or services. The demand for online payments has increased due to convenience, speed, improved internet access, mobile device proliferation, and enhanced security measures. Quick response (QR) code labels simplify and expedite online payments by enabling quick, contactless smartphone transactions, enhancing user convenience and security.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/quick-response-qr-code-labels-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the quick response (QR) code labels market include Brother Industries Ltd, Zebra Technologies LLC, CCL Industries Inc., Brady PLC, Cognex Corporation, Bizerba USA Inc.

Major companies operating in the quick response (QR) code label market are focused on developing advanced technological solutions such as zap vision technology to enhance product traceability and security. Zap vision technology is a QR code label designed for rapid response and interaction, improving accessibility and user engagement.

Segments:

1) By Label Type: Sleeve Labels, Glue Applied Labels, Pressure Sensitive Labels, Other Label Types

2) By Material Type: Paper, Plastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Poly Vinyl Chloride, Vinyl

3) By Printing Technology: Flexographic, Digital Printing, Offset Lithography, Gravure Printing, Other Printing Technologies

4) By End Use: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Automotive, Homecare And Toiletries, Chemicals, Industrial, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the quick response (QR) code labels market in 2023. The regions covered in the quick response (QR) code labels market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Quick Response (QR) Code Labels Market Definition

Quick Response (QR) code labels refer to two-dimensional barcodes that store information, accessible by scanning with a smartphone or QR scanner. These labels encode data such as website URLs, product details, or contact information, providing consumers with easy access to relevant content. These code labels are increasingly used in marketing, product packaging, and authentication processes, enhancing consumer engagement and facilitating efficient information retrieval.

