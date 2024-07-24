Statistical Analysis Software Market- Latest Study Reveals New Growth Dynamics: SAS Institute, Minitab, RapidMiner
— Nidhi Bhavasar
Key Players in This Report Include: IBM Corporation (United States), SAS Institute Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Minitab LLC (United States), TIBCO Software Inc. (United States), JMP Statistical Software (United States), RapidMiner (United States), KNIME AG (Switzerland), Alteryx, Inc. (United States), QlikTech International AB (Sweden), Tableau Software (United States), StataCorp LLC (United States), MathWorks (United States), SAP SE (Germany)
“According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Statistical Analysis Software market is expected to see a growth rate of 7.4% and may see market size of USD 11.4 Billion by 2030, currently pegged at USD 7.42 Billion.”
Definition:
The statistical analysis software market refers to the industry involved in the development, distribution, and sale of software tools designed for statistical data analysis. These tools are used by businesses, researchers, and analysts to collect, organize, analyze, interpret, and present data. The market includes a range of software solutions from basic statistical packages to advanced analytical tools that support complex data manipulation, predictive analytics, machine learning, and data visualization.
On 3rd November 2022, “IBM has launched Business Analytics Enterprise, a comprehensive software suite aimed at helping companies consolidate data and analytics across their operations. The suite integrates planning, budgeting, reporting, and forecasting
Major Highlights of the Statistical Analysis Software Market Report Released by HTF MI
Global Statistical Analysis Software Market Breakdown by Application (Business Intelligence and Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Data Mining, Quality Control) by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based) by End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, IT and Telecommunications) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Statistical Analysis Software market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report
-To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Statistical Analysis Software market by value and volume.
-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Statistical Analysis Software
-To showcase the development of the Statistical Analysis Software market in different parts of the world.
-To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Statistical Analysis Software market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Statistical Analysis Software
-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Statistical Analysis Software market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
Statistical Analysis Software Market Study Coverage:
- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Statistical Analysis Software market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
- Statistical Analysis Software Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
- Statistical Analysis Software Market Production by Region Statistical Analysis Software Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
Key Points Covered in Statistical Analysis Software Market Report:
- Statistical Analysis Software Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
- Statistical Analysis Software Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Statistical Analysis Software Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)
- Statistical Analysis Software Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)
- Statistical Analysis Software Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {On-Premises, Cloud-Based}
- Statistical Analysis Software Market Analysis by Application {Business Intelligence and Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Data Mining, Quality Control}
- Statistical Analysis Software Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Statistical Analysis Software Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Key questions answered
• How feasible is Statistical Analysis Software market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Statistical Analysis Software near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Statistical Analysis Software market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
