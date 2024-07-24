Seattle Community Colleges and Skillspire Launch Coding Bootcamps to Fast-Track Careers in Technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle, WA - Seattle Community Colleges in partnership with Skillspire has announced a new series of 16-week intensive coding bootcamps, designed to swiftly equip individuals in the Seattle area with the skills needed to excel in the lucrative technology sector. These courses represent a streamlined path to gaining marketable skills and positioning oneself for success in a variety of tech careers. At a competitive price range between $5,000 and $7,000, these courses offer an affordable investment into a future tech career.
The comprehensive bootcamp courses include:
Intro to Data Analytics: Begin your data journey with fundamental skills in analyzing and visualizing data.
Advanced Data Analytics and Data Science: Delve into complex data analysis techniques to extract, interpret and leverage data effectively.
C# and Azure Cloud: Gain proficiency in C# and Microsoft Azure to develop and manage scalable applications.
Cybersecurity: Acquire essential skills to safeguard networks and systems against cyber threats and vulnerabilities.
Fullstack Development - MERN: Master the MongoDB, Express, React, and Node.js stack to develop versatile and efficient full-stack applications.
Fullstack Development - Python: Learn Python and associated frameworks for robust full-stack application development.
Java & Cloud Computing: Build a solid foundation in Java programming and cloud computing concepts for application development.
These bootcamps are specifically designed for individuals who are serious about making a quick transition into the tech industry. With a focus on practical, job-ready skills, the programs are structured to make students industry-ready in just 16 weeks. The curriculum is crafted to keep pace with the rapidly changing technology landscape, ensuring the skills taught are current and highly relevant.
Seattle Community Colleges and Skillspire are excited to offer this accelerated learning opportunity to all aspiring tech professionals. We invite individuals who are motivated to fast-track their career in technology to enroll in these transformative programs.
For more information and to seize this opportunity, please visit South Seattle Community Colleges website.
Contact:
Yasmin Ali
CEO
yasmin@skillspire.net
206-944-3969
Yasmin Ali
The comprehensive bootcamp courses include:
Intro to Data Analytics: Begin your data journey with fundamental skills in analyzing and visualizing data.
Advanced Data Analytics and Data Science: Delve into complex data analysis techniques to extract, interpret and leverage data effectively.
C# and Azure Cloud: Gain proficiency in C# and Microsoft Azure to develop and manage scalable applications.
Cybersecurity: Acquire essential skills to safeguard networks and systems against cyber threats and vulnerabilities.
Fullstack Development - MERN: Master the MongoDB, Express, React, and Node.js stack to develop versatile and efficient full-stack applications.
Fullstack Development - Python: Learn Python and associated frameworks for robust full-stack application development.
Java & Cloud Computing: Build a solid foundation in Java programming and cloud computing concepts for application development.
These bootcamps are specifically designed for individuals who are serious about making a quick transition into the tech industry. With a focus on practical, job-ready skills, the programs are structured to make students industry-ready in just 16 weeks. The curriculum is crafted to keep pace with the rapidly changing technology landscape, ensuring the skills taught are current and highly relevant.
Seattle Community Colleges and Skillspire are excited to offer this accelerated learning opportunity to all aspiring tech professionals. We invite individuals who are motivated to fast-track their career in technology to enroll in these transformative programs.
For more information and to seize this opportunity, please visit South Seattle Community Colleges website.
Contact:
Yasmin Ali
CEO
yasmin@skillspire.net
206-944-3969
Yasmin Ali
Skillspire
+1 206-944-3969
yasmin@skillspire.net