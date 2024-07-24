Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The quantum artificial intelligence (AI) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.21 billion in 2023 to $0.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the global embrace of quantum-safe security measures, collaboration between quantum computing and AI research communities, exploration of quantum machine learning algorithms, government initiatives and funding, and increasing demand for advanced computing solutions.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The quantum artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing need for quantum-safe AI security, integration of quantum computing in cloud services, advancements in quantum hardware and qubit stability, rise in quantum cloud services and quantum as a service (QaaS), and advancements in quantum hardware components.

Growth Driver Of The Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

The increasing number of data breaches is expected to propel the growth of the quantum AI market going forward. Data breaches refer to incidents where sensitive, protected, or confidential data is accessed, stolen, or used by unauthorized individuals or entities. The Internet of Things (IoT) and the rise of connected devices in various industries have increased the number of potential entry points for cyber attacks, making it more challenging to secure all endpoints effectively. Quantum AI can help reduce data breaches by improving encryption, enabling secure communication, enhancing threat detection, strengthening authentication, and verifying data integrity.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the quantum artificial intelligence (AI) market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Cloud, AT&T Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corp.

Major companies operating in the quantum AI market are developing quantum processors to advance the capabilities of quantum AI systems. Quantum processors are crucial in advancing quantum AI by providing the computational power to perform complex calculations and simulations.

Segments:

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Model: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Machine Learning And Optimization, Cryptography And Security, Simulation And Modeling, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the quantum AI market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the quantum artificial intelligence (AI) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Definition

Quantum artificial intelligence (AI) is the integration of quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI), leveraging the principles of quantum mechanics to enhance AI capabilities. Quantum computers process information at the quantum level, enabling them to handle complex computations exponentially faster than classical computers. These applications aim to tackle challenges that are currently infeasible for classical AI systems, offering unprecedented advancements across various industries.

Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on quantum artificial intelligence (AI) market size, quantum artificial intelligence (AI) market drivers and trends, quantum artificial intelligence (AI) market major players, quantum artificial intelligence (AI) competitors' revenues, quantum artificial intelligence (AI) market positioning, and quantum artificial intelligence (AI) market growth across geographies. The quantum artificial intelligence (AI) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

