HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc., Appoints New COO to Drive Strategic Growth and Operational Excellence
Jennifer’s extensive experience and strong leadership skills will be instrumental as we continue to expand our market presence internationally and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Kaleta as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective August 1, 2024. In this role, Jennifer will lead operational strategy, focusing on enhancing efficiency, driving innovation, and ensuring an exceptional customer journey.
— Athena Boulgarides
With a proven track record of success within the pet industry, Jennifer brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for innovation to the HappyTails leadership team. Prior to joining HappyTails, Jennifer held a key leadership position at pet treat manufacturer Big Creek Foods in Gainesville Georgia.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to our executive team," said Athena Boulgarides, Founder and CEO of HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc. “Jennifer’s extensive experience and strong leadership skills will be instrumental as we continue to expand our market presence internationally and deliver exceptional value to our customers."
Bob Welch, CEO of HappyTails’ parent company, MaxGevity, Inc. shared, “I am excited to welcome Jennifer to Athena’s executive team as she brings manufacturing innovation and operations experience that we need to maintain our rapid growth domestically and to launch HappyTails internationally.”
HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary on MaxGevity, Inc., and is known as a leading innovator within the canine wellness industry through its development of natural, healthy, and innovative treats and supplements that deliver targeted health benefits for dogs of all breeds and life stages.
