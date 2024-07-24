Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,196 in the last 365 days.

HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc., Appoints New COO to Drive Strategic Growth and Operational Excellence

HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc.

HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc.

Jennifer’s extensive experience and strong leadership skills will be instrumental as we continue to expand our market presence internationally and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”
— Athena Boulgarides
SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Kaleta as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective August 1, 2024. In this role, Jennifer will lead operational strategy, focusing on enhancing efficiency, driving innovation, and ensuring an exceptional customer journey.

With a proven track record of success within the pet industry, Jennifer brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for innovation to the HappyTails leadership team. Prior to joining HappyTails, Jennifer held a key leadership position at pet treat manufacturer Big Creek Foods in Gainesville Georgia.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to our executive team," said Athena Boulgarides, Founder and CEO of HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc. “Jennifer’s extensive experience and strong leadership skills will be instrumental as we continue to expand our market presence internationally and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Bob Welch, CEO of HappyTails’ parent company, MaxGevity, Inc. shared, “I am excited to welcome Jennifer to Athena’s executive team as she brings manufacturing innovation and operations experience that we need to maintain our rapid growth domestically and to launch HappyTails internationally.”

HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary on MaxGevity, Inc., and is known as a leading innovator within the canine wellness industry through its development of natural, healthy, and innovative treats and supplements that deliver targeted health benefits for dogs of all breeds and life stages.

Website: https://happytails-wellness.com
Amazon Store: https://amzn.to/3S6jmUT

Athena Boulgarides
HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc.
info@happytails-wellness.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc., Appoints New COO to Drive Strategic Growth and Operational Excellence

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more