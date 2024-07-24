FLY for Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest Launches As the Best Way to Experience Google Earth in VR

View of the Alps while in FLY View of Hong Kong while in FLY

Soar through the skies as you experience the zen of flight and explore our planet - all without needing a PC.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VirZOOM, Inc., the company that's transforming motion in VR, today announced its latest app, FLY for Meta Quest 2/3/Pro, and Apple Vision Pro, allowing users to experience the joy of Google Earth in standalone headsets. FLY is the first world-exploration app focused on the emotional impact and flow state created by flight. Flight has captured the human imagination for centuries and people are always finding new ways to experience the sensation. With FLY, VirZOOM has tapped into that desire, not only providing the physical sensation of flight, but also giving players the largest playground available, the entire Earth.VirZOOM created a highly polished experience that will provide every VR user with that magical moment of soaring over the places they know, and the places they have always wanted to visit. Combining that emotional impact with their patented comfort-first, novel control system, FLY will be an essential app for experiencing the wonder of VR, sharing with friends, and igniting the imagination of new headset users.“FLY has been a passion project for us for years.” said VirZOOM Co-Founder and CEO Eric Janszen, “Originally created in collaboration with Google for a PC VR release in 2018, we had to shelve it after they paused Google Earth API development. So when we saw them announce the Google Earth Tiles API this past year we were excited to complete the product. This new version takes what we created in 2018, and benefits from our years of knowledge in VR development since then. This version of FLY is everything we had hoped for in PC VR, but available on standalone headsets.”CTO and Co-Founder Eric Malafeew says “FLY is our idea of a personal flight simulator that lets you travel on ground, above cities, and across countries to explore places you've never seen. Our focus has been on a seamless experience with intuitive comfortable controls, smooth loading, and detailed rendering of Google Earth Tiles. For instance, it's one of the first Vision Pro apps to maximize performance using the Metal API to render fully immersive content.”In FLY you will...Explore: The world is rendered in real time using Google’s 3D Map Tiles API. Travel from the ground all the way to the upper atmosphere and space. View cities, mountains, and landmarks from any height.Experience Comfortable Locomotion: Active motion controls use ‘body as a joystick’ input. This allows open world exploration and locomotion with complete comfort.Fast Travel to Popular Locations: A list of recommended destinations is available at launch to allow the user to quickly jump from one location to another. Find your favorite starting place and explore from there.Experience an Epic Soundscape: In partnership with SkewSound and Feed.FM, users can choose between a custom soundtrack or streaming popular music.Customize your Experience: Loaded with accessibility features, custom tailor your motion input, points of interest, world detail, geographic overlays, and vehicle.An early access version of FLY has been available on the Meta Horizon Store via App Lab since January 2024. This early version has been used for gathering feedback from users to refine development. With a combined 4.4 Star rating and over 80 5 star reviews, FLY has shown early success among Quest headset users.FLY is available on July 24th, 2024 on the Apple Vision Pro store for $14.99 USD and available via App Lab on the Meta Horizon Store for $9.99 USD, and will be moving to the full Meta Horizon Store on August 5th, 2024.Additional ResourcesMedia, please visit full press kit FLY on Meta App Lab Apple App Store (coming soon)User testimonials:"With the latest updates this got REALLY good. It's basically a Quest version of Google Earth where you can freely fly anywhere on the planet, go up into orbit, and experience the best vibes with the built-in streaming radio. Absolutely sublime.” Meta User - McWild“This app puts Google imagery to very good use. With a little practice, the maneuvering dynamics seem second nature.” Meta User - Subspacer"It’a been a long time since I’ve left a review for anything but I sunk so many hours into this last night I felt compelled to do so! WOW! It’s just an absolutely phenomenal app which provides you with ultimate freedom of traversing the world and endless hours of traveling!" Meta User - PowerPlayVR"I have to say I'm not one of those who writes reviews but I simply have to when it comes to this app. It's stunning and so enjoyable. Top drawer! Amazing to fly through all the places I love." Meta User - Craig RobinsAbout VirZOOM:VirZOOM, Inc. is a Cambridge, Massachusetts company co-founded in 2015 by Eric Janszen, ex-venture capitalist, and Eric Malafeew, former chief architect of multi-million selling game titles "Guitar Hero" and "Rock Band". First generation product was a software and hardware VR fitness experience compatible with early VR technology. In 2019 VirZOOM shifted to focus on software alone, launching VZplay and VZexplorer, and in 2021 released VZfit, designed to increase availability through a focus on the Oculus all-in-one headsets. The company has raised $14.8 million through Wefunder and investors to date and is currently running an online RegCF investment campaign.

