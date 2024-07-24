Zak Gardezy CFP®, Founder of Wealthstone Private Wealth Management to Host Financial Empowerment Zoom August 8th, 2024
Educational Webinar to Empower Women, Young Professionals, Retirees, and High Net Worth Investors to Elevate Their Financial Lives and Maximize Their PotentialSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zak Gardezy CFP®, the visionary Founder of Wealthstone Private Wealth Management, is pleased to announce an exclusive Financial Empowerment Zoom webinar scheduled for August 8th, 2024. This highly anticipated event is designed to educate and empower individuals to elevate their financial lives. The webinar is ideal for women, young professionals, those nearing retirement, and high net worth investors seeking to better understand their financial potential.
Zak Gardezy, a certified financial planner with extensive experience in the financial industry, will lead this interactive session. His expertise in strategic wealth management and commitment to fiduciary responsibility ensures that attendees will gain valuable insights and practical strategies for long-term financial success. Wealthstone Private Wealth Management, under the leadership of Zak Gardezy, is renowned for its personalized approach to wealth management, helping clients navigate complex issues such as taxes, estate planning, asset protection, and wealth accumulation.
The Financial Empowerment Zoom aims to provide:
Educational Insights: Zak Gardezy will share essential financial strategies tailored to different life stages and financial goals.
Empowerment Tools: Attendees will learn how to make informed financial decisions, maximize their investments, and secure their financial future.
Interactive Q&A Session: Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive personalized advice from Zak Gardezy.
Zak Gardezy's dedication to financial education has helped countless individuals and families achieve their financial goals. As the host of the Money Minutes YouTube series, Zak Gardezy brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for empowering others through financial literacy.
Event Details:
Date: August 8th, 2024
Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM (Arizona Time)
Location: Zoom Webinar (Link provided upon registration)
Registration: To register for the Financial Empowerment Zoom, please contact events@wealthstonepwm.com
Join Zak Gardezy and Wealthstone Private Wealth Management for an enriching webinar that promises to elevate your financial understanding and empower you to achieve your financial aspirations.
About Wealthstone Private Wealth Management:
Wealthstone Private Wealth Management, founded by Zak Gardezy CFP®, is a wealth management firm dedicated to providing comprehensive wealth management services in a fiduciary manner. With a focus on strategic planning and personalized client care, Wealthstone navigates complex financial landscapes to deliver optimal outcomes for its clients while strategically keeping client fees and expenses low, staying true to the fiduciary promise.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Zak Gardezy
Founder & Certified Financial Planner
Wealthstone Private Wealth Management
Email: zak@wealthstonepwm.com
Phone: (480) 973-3560
Zak Gardezy
Wealthstone Private Wealth Management
+1 480-973-3560
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube