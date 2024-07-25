Celebrate Code Platoon 2024: A Night to Honor, Celebrate, and Inspire

The event will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024, from 6 to 9 p.m. at The River Room at Burning Bush Brewery in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Code Platoon is thrilled to announce Celebrate Code Platoon 2024, an annual event dedicated to honoring our mission of helping Veterans and military spouses launch careers in software engineering. This celebration also recognizes the supporters and partners whose contributions enable us to provide quality technical training and skills needed for the civilian workforce.

This year’s event will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024, from 6 to 9 p.m. at The River Room at Burning Bush Brewery in Chicago.

Honoring Our Partner of the Year

This year, we are proud to recognize Travelers as our 2024 Partner of the Year. Travelers, a leading provider of property casualty insurance, has demonstrated exceptional leadership in advancing Code Platoon’s mission. This award celebrates their significant efforts in empowering Veterans and military spouses to transition into civilian careers in software engineering.

Celebrating Our Graduates

The evening will feature inspiring stories from our graduates and alumni, showcasing their impact in the tech industry. These narratives highlight the transformation our students undergo, from military service to thriving software engineering careers.

Announcing Our Volunteer of the Year

We will also announce our Volunteer of the Year, celebrating the dedication and hard work of an individual who has made a substantial impact on our community. Their commitment exemplifies the spirit of service and support that drives Code Platoon.

Join Us

“Celebrate Code Platoon is a way to showcase the incredible success stories of our Veterans and military spouses and their new careers in tech alongside the friends, foundations, and corporate partners that support our mission,” Rod Levy, Founder and Executive Director of Code Platoon.

Tickets for Celebrate Code Platoon are on sale now through September 11, 2024. They are priced at $150 each and can be purchased online at www.codeplatoon.org/celebrate

“We hope to have as many of our supporters and partners join us to celebrate another year of success for our program,” said Edward Donovan, Board President for Code Platoon. “Our graduates are making significant impacts on the tech workforce with the leadership skills they obtained in the military and the job-ready software engineering skills taught at Code Platoon.”

If you can’t join us on September 26, consider making a tax-deductible donation to help Veterans and military spouses make life-changing transitions to careers in tech. These contributions have paved the way for Code Platoon to be named Forbes' #1 Coding Bootcamp for scholarships.

For more information about Celebrate Code Platoon 2024 and to purchase tickets, please visit www.codeplatoon.org/celebrate.

About Code Platoon

Code Platoon is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that transforms Veterans, active duty Servicemembers, and military spouses into professional software engineers through an immersive, hands-on educational process; we recognize the unique and diversified skill sets and experience Veterans bring to the tech industry and provide the hard and soft skills for these individuals to transition to careers in tech.