SustainAble Exchange Partners with ERM Capital to Deliver Clean Energy and Infrastructure Financing Solutions
SustainAble Exchange and ERM Capital Announce a Partnership to Provide Suite of Financing Solutions to SustainAble Exchange Members and ERM Capital ClientsNEW YORK, NY, U.S., July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SustainAble Exchange proudly announces the collaboration and partnership agreement with Energy Resource Management Capital (ERM Capital). ERM Capital is a leading, boutique investment bank focused on energy, energy transition, clean energy and infrastructure. SustainAble Exchange announced an official launch earlier this year on Earth Day with the plan to serve members focused on the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The diverse members and clients served by the collective efforts of SustainAble Exchange and ERM Capital span global corporations, investment funds, investment managers, SWFs, state pensions, universities, foundations, family offices, and other constituents.
As a member and partner of the SustainAble Exchange platform, ERM Capital will become the preferred clean energy and infrastructure advising partner and investment bank to support SustainAble Exchange members and affiliated groups. The transaction scope in the collaboration with ERM Capital will be across multiple UN SDGs:
UN SDG 5 : Gender Equality
UN SDG 6 : Clean Water and Sanitation
UN SDG 7 : Affordable and Clean Energy
UN SDG 9 : Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure
UN SDG 11 : SustainAble Cities and Communities
“For over 10 years, ERM Capital has supported our clients in achieving their sustainability and financial objectives. We have advised and raised capital for renewable energy, battery storage, microgrids, energy transition and clean energy transmission projects exceeding $10 billion in value. SustainAble Exchange’s goals and objectives align perfectly with ERM Capital’s mission, and we look forward to supporting the exchange members in achieving their sustainability goals” notes Craig Orchant, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of ERM Capital. Susan Elkind, ERM Co-Founder and COO, adds, “A recent example of our work in this sector is the Kupono Solar and Battery Storage project located at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii. We were advisors to a joint venture comprised of a major utility development subsidiary and a leading clean energy development and energy services company. The project is now operational, is the largest such project on Oahu, and reduces over 50,000 tons of CO2 annually. We are excited to introduce our clients to the exchange and to share our opportunities with SustainAble exchange members.”
SustainAble Exchange brings corporations and communities together in accelerating the adoption of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Under the partnership with ERM Capital, SustainAble Exchange will work closely with its members, ERM Capital professionals and its clients in projects associated with energy transition, clean and efficient energy, clean transportation and sustainable infrastructure. “Corporations, investment funds, municipalities, universities, SWFs, state pensions, foundations and family offices will be supported by the collective efforts of SustainAble Exchange and ERM Capital. Craig Orchant and Susan Elkind have built a fantastic advisory and investment banking franchise serving clean energy developers / operators, utilities, investment funds, sovereign funds and corporations focused on energy transition and clean energy. I am honored to be working with the ERM Capital franchise on important clean energy and infrastructure projects,” according to Sustain Exchange, LLC Co-Founder and CEO, Jon C. Ohrn. “Additionally, SustainAble Exchange and its members respect ERM Capital’s equality in senior leadership under the co-stewardship of Mr. Orchant and Ms. Elkind,” added Mr. Ohrn.
About Sustain Exchange LLC, SustainAble Exchange and EnAble Tokens
Sustain Exchange's launch of SustainAble Exchange marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of sustainable commerce. By harnessing the power of EnAble Tokens and fostering a network of companies committed to positive change, SustainAble Exchange sets a new standard for conscious consumerism.
Key Features of SustainAble Exchange
At the core of SustainAble Exchange lies the revolutionary concept of EnAble Tokens, which symbolize sustainable practices and values for people and the environment. As members generate EnAble Tokens during transactions, they contribute to the advancement of UN SDGs, creating a dynamic network of companies and individuals committed to responsible business practices.
EnAble Tokens: Members can generate EnAble Tokens in transactions, promoting sustainability and supporting the 17 UN SDGs.
Network of Companies: EnAble Tokens are utilized within a network of conscientious organizations, facilitating collaboration and driving positive impact across industries.
Validation and Storage: EnAble Tokens are securely validated, stored, and valued within the SustainAble Exchange platform, promoting transparency and accountability.
Digital Wallet Integration: Member companies have the ability to integrate with a digital wallet available on consumers' mobile devices, extending the benefits of sustainable commitments into consumer loyalty and employee benefit programs.
Member Portal: Corporate members record each transaction through a member portal, ensuring transparent and immutable tracking of sustainable actions.
https://www.sustainableexchange.com
contact@sustainableexchange.com
membership@sustainableexchange.com
About ERM Capital
Energy Resources Management LLC, operating as ERM Capital (“ERM”), is an investment banking firm specializing in advisory and capital market solutions, focused on the energy and infrastructure sectors. Our mission is to generate value for clients through:
- Proven expertise in infrastructure project advisory, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and capital raising across debt and equity markets.
- Established relationships with key strategic and financial partners, ensuring a nuanced understanding of client objectives and constraints.
- Comprehensive services spanning development, construction, operation, and asset monetization.
ERM, in collaboration with its partner Independent Brokerage Solutions LLC (“IndieBrokers”) (a Member of FINRA/SIPC), is a broker-dealer offering private placements and a full spectrum of private investment banking advisory services. Mr. Orchant is a registered representative of IndieBrokers. For more about ERM see https://www.ermcap.com
Contacts
Jon C. Ohrn, CEO and Co-Founder of Sustain Exchange LLC
jon@sustainableexchange.com
Jeff Hallstead, COO and Co-Founder of Sustain Exchange LLC
jeff@sustainableexchange.com
Craig Orchant, CEO & Co-Founder of ERM Capital
craig.orchant@ermcap.com
Susan Elkind, COO & Co-Founder of ERM Capital
susan.elkind@ermcap.com
