Play, Splash, and Clean Up Fast- with splashy sand’s™ Table to Bath Sensory Play
splashy sand™ is the latest innovation in sensory play – a non-toxic, moldable material that transforms from table play to skin-nourishing bath soak and play.
Does sensory play make you want to scream into the void? Enter splashy sand ™ – a moldable play material that transfers from sensory bin to bath, to save you from sensory play mess-anxiety. "Being a parent is hard enough without worrying about playtime messes. splashy sand lets kids explore and have fun, and parents can relax knowing it's safe and easy to clean up," says founder Sophia Zaft. "It's all about making precious moments stress-free so you can really enjoy them – you don't have to avoid sensory play anymore."
— Sophia Zaft- founder
Created by a mom who knows what kids (and parents) want, splashy sand is here to bring joy, creativity, and a sprinkle of sanity to your home.
What’s splashy sand?
splashy sand is the latest innovation in sensory play – a moldable play material that transfers from sensory bin play to bath play. Made from natural, non-toxic ingredients, splashy sand is sensitive skin friendly, nut and coconut-free, paraben, silicone, and sulfate-free, and packed with high-quality skin-loving oils.
Plus, cleanup is a breeze – it vacuums up easily, dissolves in warm water during bath play, rinses away, and wipes clean with just one swipe. It also comes in vegan, taste-safe, dye-free, and unscented formulations.
Why You’ll Love splashy sand:
- Pile on the Fun: splashy sand is awesome everywhere. Play with it on the counter, in an indoor or outdoor sensory table, or in the bath! It’s septic-safe and when combined with water offers unlimited textures!
- Safe for Little Ones: Gentle on the skin, free from nasty chemicals, and filled with thoughtfully chosen skin-nourishing ingredients.
- Mess? What Mess?: Clean up in seconds – simply rinse, and then give the tub a one-wipe swipe.
- Learn While Playing: Boost fine motor skills and creativity through imaginative play with every splashy sand session.
A Kit For Every Vibe
splashy sand comes in amazing themed kits that make perfect gifts for any occasion. Choose from themes like Unicorn, Construction, Space, or Mermaid. Each full-sized kit includes 1lb of splashy sand for only $34.99 – and typically lasts for four play sessions and baths.
A Parent’s Dream Come True
Born from a mom’s quest to find the perfect playtime solution, splashy sand combines fun, safety, and convenience. After months of experimenting and testing, splashy sand was created to bring smiles and stress-free sensory play to every home.
Perfect for Gifting
Looking for the perfect gift? splashy sand's limited edition kits are a hit for birthdays, holidays, or just because! Kids love the fun, parents love the convenience – everyone wins with splashy sand. Perfect for the kid who has everything!
Where to Buy
splashy sand is ready to bring fun to your home! Visit us at www.splashysand.com to explore our amazing kits and join the fun. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest news and exclusive offers.
About splashy sand
splashy sand is all about creating magical play experiences that are safe, easy, and endlessly fun. Our mission is to help parents and kids enjoy every moment together with high-quality, non-toxic, innovative products.
