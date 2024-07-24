HFO Investment Real Estate Announces Promotion of Jack Stephens to Partner
I’ve been a part of the HFO team for more than a decade in a number of roles ... I couldn’t be more excited to help take our efforts to grow HFO’s legacy to the next level.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HFO Investment Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate brokerage specializing in multifamily investment properties in Oregon and Washington, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jack Stephens to partner. With over a decade of dedicated service and an impressive track record at HFO, Jack's elevation from senior broker to partner is a testament to his deep market knowledge and unwavering commitment to client service.
Since joining HFO in 2013, Jack has been a pivotal force within the company, leveraging his extensive understanding of the Portland metro area to provide invaluable insights to clients. His work has contributed to transactions totaling more than half a billion dollars, earning him consistent client praise for his responsiveness and effective communication as evidenced by client feedback.
"I’ve been a part of the HFO team for more than a decade in a number of roles," said Jack. "Becoming a partner quickly became my goal. I am thrilled to take on this new role and couldn’t be more excited to help take our efforts to grow HFO’s legacy to the next level."
Jack's approach to real estate, focusing on partnership and advisory rather than traditional sales, aligns perfectly with HFO’s ethos of teamwork and collaboration. "When I started at HFO, I never thought of myself as a salesperson," Jack reflects. "The HFO company mantra of teamwork and collaboration both internally and with our clients helped show me that being a partner/advisor to our clients was the job, not trying to sell them something."
Holding a B.S. in Economics from the University of Oregon and licensed in both Oregon and Washington, Jack brings a unique blend of local expertise and economic understanding to his new role as partner.
"We are proud to welcome Jack as a partner in the firm," said HFO co-founder Greg Frick. "His transition from an intern to a partner is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of HFO’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering leadership from within."
About HFO Investment Real Estate
HFO Investment Real Estate is a leading provider of multifamily investment brokerage services in the Pacific Northwest. Founded in 1999 with a focus on building long-term relationships and delivering outstanding client service, HFO helps clients achieve their investment goals through teamwork, integrity, and innovation.
