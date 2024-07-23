Governor Newsom announces appointments 7.23.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:



Matthew Swain, of Ukiah, has been appointed to the Osteopathic Medical Board. Swain has been Chief Medical Officer at Mendocino Community Health Centers since 2022. Swain was a Hospitalist and Primary Care Physician at South Peninsula Hospital from 2020 to 2022. He was a Chief at the Primary Care VA Healthcare System from 2017 to 2020. He served in several positions at Naval Camp Lejeune from 2008 to 2017, including Senior Medical Officer, Medical Officer, Primary Care Manager Wounded Warrior Battalion East, Family Physician and Family Medicine Resident. Swain is a diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine and a member of the Osteopathic Physicians & Surgeons of California. Swain earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Midwestern University, a Master of Business Administration degree from Western Governors University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies, Chemistry and Military Studies from Northern Arizona University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Swain is registered without party preference.

Claudia Carroll Hanson, of Truckee, has been appointed to the 17th District Agricultural Association, Nevada County Fair Board of Directors. Hanson was Planning Manager for the City of Reno from 2006 to 2021. She was Assistant Planner and a Senior Planner with the City of Reno from 1997 to 2006. Hanson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in City and Regional Planning from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hanson is a Democrat.

Adrienne Konigar-Macklin, of Pomona, has been appointed to the 48th District Agricultural Association, Schools’ Agriculture and Nutrition Fair Board of Directors. Konigar-Macklin has been General Counsel at the San Diego County Office of Education since 2018 and Managing Partner of the Law Offices of Adrienne Konigar and Associates since 2018. She was an Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and General Counsel for the Lynwood Unified School District from 2013 to 2017. She was an Administrative Law Judge II for the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board from 2010 to 2012. She was an Education Law Partner at Aleshire & Wynder LLP from 2008 to 2010 and General Counsel for the Inglewood Unified School District from 2003 to 2008. She was Chief Division Counsel at the Los Angeles Unified School District from 1996 to 2003. Konigar-Macklin is a member of Advisory Board of the Mervyn M. Dymally African American Political and Economic Institute at California State University, Dominguez Hills. She is a member of the Black Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles, California Association of Black Lawyers, California Association of African-American Superintendents, California Association of Black School Board Educators, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, The Links, and The Chums. Konigar-Macklin earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Ecology from the University of California, Irvine. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Konigar-Macklin is a Democrat.

Scott Mendenhall, of San Jose, has been appointed to the Structural Pest Control Board. Mendenhall has been Vice President of Operations at Planet Orange since 2012. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Saint Mary’s College California and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Mendenhall is a Democrat.