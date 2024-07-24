7/23/24 – COMMUNITY ACTIONS AT PUNALUʻU DEMONSTRATE NATURAL SOLUTIONS FOR EROSION

News Releases, slider Posted on Jul 23, 2024 in Main

JULY 23, 2024

COMMUNITY ACTIONS AT PUNALUʻU DEMONSTRATE NATURAL SOLUTIONS FOR EROSION

PUNALUʻU, OʻAHU – Volunteer efforts to monitor and care for Punaluʻu Beach Park on the Windward coast of Oʻahu are combatting accelerated erosion driven by sea level rise. A new feasibility study examines the nature-based solutions applied at Punaluʻu for beneficial use in similar situations.

The collaborative effort to right against accelerated erosion by State of Hawai‘i Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission (CCMAC), the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program and a multitude of grassroots organizations, began with a community workday in March of this year and the community’s engagement with this nourishment project is ongoing.

The spring workday involved 75 volunteers aged 6 to 80, collaborating to plant native plants and perform other restorative efforts at the beach park. Native vegetation was chosen for its ability to secure sand in place and create a natural barrier to erosion, while also allowing for the ocean’s natural ebb and flow. Volunteers cleared sand from a blocked drainage culvert to prevent flooding, prepared 950 square feet of sand for planting, built fences around the newly planted vegetation and installed dune nourishment signs at all planting sites.

Volunteers from a multitude of community organizations including the Punaluʻu Community Association, the Hau‘ula Community Association, and Keiki O Ka ʻĀina Family Learning Centers and farms have also participated in the effort. “It was wonderful to see the turn out for the workday and people’s ongoing care for the plants,” said Racine Hee, president of the Punalu‘u Community Association. “The Punalu‘u community truly cares about our park, and I hope that this project will inspire others to malama ʻāina so that our future generations can enjoy this special place.”

Erosion is a significant problem for coastal lands statewide. “Projections are showing that sea levels will rise and eventually envelop the beach and the road behind it,” said Leah Laramee, State Climate Change Coordinator. “By installing nature-based solutions instead of artificial structures, we provide an opportunity for the integrity of the beach to be maintained and allow for continued community access.”

Residents and visitors are encouraged to take the State Climate Change Commission’s community engagement survey so that feedback can be implemented into long-term planning. Many potential solutions are being considered to contend with erosion and other climate concerns, and these inputs are highly valued.

