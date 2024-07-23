H.R. 2833, Pretrial Release Reporting Act

H.R. 2833 would require the Bureau of Justice Statistics within the Department of Justice (DOJ) to report to the Congress annually about people charged with violent felonies who are granted bail or pretrial release from state courts.

Information from DOJ suggests that the department does not regularly collect bail and pretrial release data from state courts. Based on the costs of similar reports and data collection activities, CBO estimates that DOJ would need $4 million annually to collect and analyze the data needed to comply with the bill’s requirements. Based on historical spending patterns for similar programs, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 2833 would cost $14 million over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.