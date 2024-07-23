Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,105 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 2833, Pretrial Release Reporting Act

H.R. 2833 would require the Bureau of Justice Statistics within the Department of Justice (DOJ) to report to the Congress annually about people charged with violent felonies who are granted bail or pretrial release from state courts.

Information from DOJ suggests that the department does not regularly collect bail and pretrial release data from state courts. Based on the costs of similar reports and data collection activities, CBO estimates that DOJ would need $4 million annually to collect and analyze the data needed to comply with the bill’s requirements. Based on historical spending patterns for similar programs, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 2833 would cost $14 million over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. 

You just read:

H.R. 2833, Pretrial Release Reporting Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more