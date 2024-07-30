"WHAT’S THE BIG IDEA?" PODCAST CELEBRATED INTERNATIONALLY WITH GOLD AND BRONZE AWARDS
WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- University of Manitoba’s drive and dedication to thinking big and furthering world-changing research has been recognized by two prestigious educational awards that celebrate the most renowned and preeminent universities for their achievements worldwide and in Canada.
Created in partnership with Everything Podcasts’ award-winning team of media experts, “What’s The Big Idea?” has garnered the bronze Circle of Excellence from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) for Podcasts (Occasional) and the gold 2024 Prix d’Excellence from the Canadian Council Advancement of Education (CCAE) for Best Podcast.
CASE is the global nonprofit association dedicated to educational advancement—alumni relations, communications, development, marketing, and advancement services—and championing education to transform lives and society. The Circle of Excellence Awards showcase outstanding work in advancement services, alumni relations, communications, fundraising, and marketing through nearly 100 categories.
Judges based their selections on criteria like overall concept and creativity, impact and results, and ability to serve as a model for other institutions worldwide. The University of Manitoba joins other esteemed universities like Harvard, Yale, and McGill in winning the 2024 Circle of Excellence.
The CCAE strives to promote greatness in educational advancement in Canada. The Prix d’Excellence recognizes outstanding achievements in alumni affairs, public affairs, communications, marketing, development, advancement services, stewardship and overall institutional advancement.
“It is an utmost privilege and honour to be partnered with the University of Manitoba,” CEO and Founder of Everything Podcasts Jennifer Smith says. "What's the Big Idea?" is poised to enter its third season. The series is hosted by University of Manitoba President and Vice-Chancellor Michael Benarroch in conversation with an exciting and diverse array of voices and leading thinkers from the UM community. Together, they unpack “the big idea” their work explores: a fascinating lineup of topics that critically impact the cultural, social, and economic well-being of people all over the world.
About University of Manitoba
The University of Manitoba offers more than 100 diverse programs and is rated among the top universities in Canada for student experience. UM is a research powerhouse in areas of global public health, arctic systems and climate change, and social justice. UM is Manitoba's only research-intensive university, and is located on the original lands of the Anishinaabeg, Ininiwak, Anisininewuk, Dakota Oyate and Dene, and the National Homeland of the Red River Métis.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Eleanor Coopsammy, Director, Media Relations & Issues Management
University of Manitoba
+1 204-474-6959
Eleanor.Coopsammy@umanitoba.ca
umanitoba.ca/media-relations
About Everything Podcasts
Launched in 2019, Everything Podcasts delivers innovative, creative, and world-class audio production and global distribution. It features strategic planning infused by research, and partnerships designed to launch, grow, and accelerate the expansion of content across multiple platforms.
Everything Podcasts is a division of Pattison Media, a world-class podcast production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way.
Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers and award-winning media experts, Everything Podcasts brings innovation and expertise to a new media frontier.
Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023’s Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency, Most Creative Branded Podcast and Best B2B Branded Podcast. And the 2024 Quill Awards for Most Creative Branded Podcast, Best Business Podcast, Best News Podcast, Best Interview Podcast, and Best Medical Podcast.
Jennifer Smith
Everything Podcasts
+1 604-377-7922
jennifer@everythingpodcasts.com
