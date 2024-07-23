Lightning Eliminators, Inc. Welcomes Michael (Mike) McMahon as New CEO
Lightning Eliminators, Inc. is a global leader in advanced lightning protection solutions.BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightning Eliminators, Inc. is thrilled to announce the recent hiring of Michael J. (Mike) McMahon as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mike brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record in leading custom-engineered products and service companies to new heights of performance.
Mike's areas of expertise include strategic planning, change leadership, business optimization, lean techniques, and team building.
"I'm thrilled to join Lightning Eliminators at this exciting time," said Mike McMahon. "The company's innovative approach to lightning protection has already set industry standards. I look forward to working with our talented team to expand our global reach and develop cutting-edge solutions that ensure the safety of businesses and communities worldwide."
Mike's deep understanding of business integration and operational efficiency positions him perfectly to advance Lightning Eliminators' mission of providing state-of-the-art lightning protection solutions.
“We are excited to have Mike join our team as CEO,” said Peter Carpenter, LEC Chairman of the Board. “His extensive experience and leadership skills will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing success and help us achieve our strategic objectives.”
For more information about Lightning Eliminators, Inc., please visit www.lightningeliminators.com.
**About Lightning Eliminators, Inc.**
Lightning Eliminators, Inc. is a global leader in advanced lightning protection solutions. With over 4,000 installations in 70 countries, our patented charge transfer technology and comprehensive range of products ensure the safety and protection of critical infrastructure, industrial facilities, and commercial buildings worldwide. Our solutions include the DAS™ system, Spline Ball Ionizer™, and Retractable Grounding Assembly™.
Gary Williams
Lightning Eliminators
+1 303-447-2828
