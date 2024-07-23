INDUS Invites You to the 1st Annual Charity Golf Tournament Benefitting Washington Veterans Home

INDUS, a leading technology company, is excited to extend an invitation to the community for their 1st Annual Charity Golf Tournament. The event will take place on Friday, August 30th, 2024, at the prestigious Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton, WA. All proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit the Washington Veterans Home at Port Orchard, a state-of-the-art facility providing exceptional care to veterans.

The Washington Veterans Home at Port Orchard follows a unique "Resident Centered Care" approach, ensuring that each resident receives personalized attention and support. With a focus on creating a non-institutional environment, WVH offers all primary services within a forty-bed "neighborhood." Currently, the home serves 240 residents who require skilled-nursing care.

The INDUS 1st Annual Charity Golf Tournament promises to be an exciting day filled with friendly competition and opportunities to support a worthy cause. The tournament will be played in a foursome scramble format, allowing participants of all skill levels to enjoy the game. For those looking to enhance their experience, mulligans and string will be available for purchase on the day of the tournament at check-in, as well as through the event website.

Visit the event website to sign up or sponsor and to find out about all the prizes available throughout the day https://indus-keyport-charity-golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com/. To learn more about INDUS visit www.industechnology.com.

INDUS is proud to organize this charity golf tournament and is committed to making a positive impact in the community. By participating in this event, individuals will not only enjoy a day of golf but also contribute to the well-being of the veterans at the Washington Veterans Home at Port Orchard.

Find out more about State Veterans Homes at https://www.dva.wa.gov/veterans-service-members-and-their-families/veterans-homes.

Join INDUS on August 30th, 2024, at Gold Mountain Golf Club for a memorable day of golf, camaraderie, and support for a great cause. Together, let's make a difference in the lives of our veterans.