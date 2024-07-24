Metta World Peace to Host Inaugural World Peace Classic Golf Tournament in Support of Mental Health Awareness

SIMI VALLEY , CA, UNITED STATES , July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metta World Peace, former NBA Champion and passionate mental health advocate, is excited to announce the inaugural World Peace Classic Golf Tournament. This highly anticipated event will take place on Monday, July 29, 2024, at the prestigious Wood Ranch Golf Club in Simi Valley, California. The tournament will benefit Artest University, an organization and 5013c dedicated to mental health advocacy and education.

The World Peace Classic aims to raise awareness and support for mental health, a cause that Metta World Peace has championed throughout his career. “Through the World Peace Classic, we aim to blend the worlds of sports, entertainment, and philanthropy to make a significant impact on mental health awareness. It’s an honor to bring together such a talented group of individuals for a cause that truly matters,” said Metta World Peace.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, July 29, 2024

Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM PST

Location: Wood Ranch Golf Club, 301 N. Wood Ranch Pkwy, Simi Valley, CA 93065

Schedule:

Golfer Registration: 8:00 AM (includes access to practice green & range)

Tee Off: 9:30 AM

Return to Clubhouse: 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Awards Reception: 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Joining Metta World Peace on the greens will be an impressive lineup of celebrities, including former NBA stars Trevor Ariza, Darrell Wright, Matt Barnes, and Lamar Odom, as well as NFL legends Adam “Pacman” Jones and TJ Ward. Boxer Anthony Dirrell and actors Donovan Carter and Jessie Usher Jr. will also be participating. These distinguished guests will lend their support to this vital cause, highlighting the importance of mental health awareness.

About Artest University:

Artest University is committed to promoting mental health awareness and encouraging individuals to seek help when needed. The organization works tirelessly to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health issues and emphasizes the importance of mental well-being.

About XvsX Sports:

XvsX Sports, founded by Metta World Peace, is a unique sports participation platform that connects athletes at all levels and provides opportunities for competition. The mission of XvsX Sports is to discover and spotlight the best athletes in various communities while offering fans innovative ways to engage with their favorite players. Through live events and community initiatives, XvsX Sports aims to make a positive impact on communities nationwide.

About Metta World Peace:

Metta World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest, Jr., is an NBA legend, entrepreneur, and creative visionary. Over his celebrated 19-year NBA career, Metta has earned numerous accolades, including an NBA Championship with the Lakers, NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship of the Year Award. Currently, Metta is focused on ventures in sports, technology, business, and digital marketing.