Instent Industries Supports ARA Show Charity Auctions

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ARA Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting equipment and event rental professionals, announced a record-breaking success at its 2024 ARA Show Charity Auction. The event, held in New Orleans, raised an impressive $209,000, thanks in part to a generous donation by Instent Industries.

The ARA Show Charity Auction is an annual event that raises funds for the ARA Foundation's scholarship program. The program provides financial assistance to professionals in the equipment and event rental industry.

Spotlight initiatives include:
- Awarding $127,500 in scholarships for the 2024-2025 academic year.
- A 40% increase in our employee training assistance program compared to last year.
- Introducing a new $500 stipend for in-person meetings for mentoring program participants.

"Instent’s support of the ARA Foundation plays a crucial role in advancing our mission to empower professionals in the equipment and event rental industry, as well as the communities they serve," said ARA Foundation Program Manager, Jill Peterson. "Their continued support allows us to expand these impactful initiatives and provide essential resources to professionals in our industry."

The ARA Foundation and the equipment and event rental industry as a whole are grateful for the generosity and support of companies like Instent Industries. Their contribution to the 2024 ARA Show Charity Auction will have a lasting impact on the education and development of future professionals in the field.

