TheraCann Secures Panama Land for Vertical Farm in $2.6M Deal, Merger Meeting Set for August 30, 2024
TheraCann acquires 5 hectares in Panama for vertical farming, announces merger meeting with Sprout AI to gain momentum in urban food production
Sprout AI Inc. (CSE:BYFM)
56% of the world's population, 4.4 billion inhabitants live in cities. With this urban concentration, it's vital to produce contamination-free food ... in a way that is profitable & sustainable.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheraCann International Benchmark Corporation, along with its subsidiary Sprout AI Inc. (CSE: BYFM), announces the filing of its Notice of Special Meeting and Circular to Shareholders for the upcoming amalgamation. The meeting is scheduled for August 30, 2024, marking the final step in the process.
— Chris Bolton, Chairman and CEO
The special meeting is vital as TheraCann and Sprout AI unite to lead in indoor vertical farming technology. This strategic merger aims to accelerate innovation, optimize operational efficiency, and enhance shareholder value. Post-merger, TheraCann's leadership will replace Sprout AI's team to achieve these objectives.
TheraCann has strategically selected three global locations for its pioneering Turn-Key Farm as a Solution (FaaS) facilities, set to launch by the end of 2024 in the UAE, the United States, and Panama.
For the Panama facility, TheraCann secured 5 hectares of land on July 19, 2024, through a share swap. The land is valued at US$2,648,950 resulting in 756,843 common voting shares valued at $3.50 per share issued from TheraCann. This site will feature a 7,665 m² Commercial Production Facility with 1,500 habitats producing 670,000 kilograms of produce annually. The location is near Panama's major grocery store food processing plant and is expected to generate $14.2M in revenue and $9M in profit with an Annual cost of operation of $5.8M and an EBITDA of 58% when fully operational by the end of 2026.
Funding for the fabricated building from Allied Steel, and the assembly of Sprout AI Habitats, will combine debt and equity, with more details to come. Construction is expected to commence before December 21, 2024.
Chris Bolton, Chairman and CEO, stated, "According to the World Bank, today, some 56% of the world's population – 4.4 billion inhabitants – live in cities (1). With this urban concentration, it's vital to produce contamination-free food next to the consumer, and in a way that is profitable, and sustainable. As part of our "Bring the Farm into the City" initiative, I wish to thank our teams, led by Pedro Silva, Ricardo Ferrer, and Shawn Kelly, in directly assisting with the commencement of this initiative."
(1) World Bank. (2024). Urban Development Overview. https://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/urbandevelopment/overview
