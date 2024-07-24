SDCC celebrates the 25th anniversary of the "Mystery Men" Movie

Bob Burden address fans at a local comic convention Flaming Carrot by Bob Burden

Mystery Men creator Bob Burden to host behind the scenes discussion of the film

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SDCC celebrates the 25th anniversary of the "Mystery Men" MovieAs San Diego Comic-Con kicks off this year, fans of the groundbreaking, early comic related feature film will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Universal Studios and Dark Horse Comic's "Mystery Men,".Released in 1999, the iconic superhero film based on characters created by the self-taught surrealist writer/artist Bob Burden captured the hearts of audiences with its unique blend of humor, action, and quirky, second string, offbeat superheroes.The film, known for its ensemble cast of "wannabe" superheroes that are thrust into "the clutch" when the city's primary superhero, Captain Amazing (Greg Kinnear) disappears, brought a fresh and comedic twist to the superhero genre, challenging traditional notions and inspiring audiences to embrace their individuality. Introducing such odd and whimsical characters as Mr. Furious (Ben Stiller), The Shoveler (William H. Macy), The Blue Raja, Master of Silverware (Hank Azaria), and the Bowler (Janeane Garafolo) who had a super-powered bowling ball with her father's skull in it) the all-ages friendly story has aged well and gathered many new fans, many who weren't even born when it came out.San Diego Comic-Con is honoring this milestone, Highlighting these events is the 25th Anniversary of "Mystery Men" Panel on Saturday, July 27, 2024 with legendary comic book creator Bob Burden. The panel will offer fans an inside look at the film's creation and enduring legacy as Burden reveals inside details and personal experience in his battle to break into the Hollywood system, the option process, green lighting and moving forward into final production and release."We are thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of 'Mystery Men' at San Diego Comic-Con," said Bob Burden. "The film has left an indelible mark on popular culture, and its message of embracing one's uniqueness is more relevant today than ever."The panel is Mystery Men the movie: 25 years later, Saturday, 7/27/24, 8:30PM - 9:30PM, Room: 26AB. Burden will be available for autographs after the panel.For more information about the 25th-anniversary events and how to participate, please visit www.BobBurden.com Mystery Men the movie: 25 years later, Saturday, 7/27/24, 8:30PM - 9:30PM, Room: 26ABAbout Bob Burden:Bob Burden is a renowned comic book writer and surrealist artist, best known for his creation of " Flaming Carrot Comics." His distinctive style and innovative storytelling have earned him a dedicated following and critical acclaim in the comic book industry.About "Mystery Men":Released in 1999, "Mystery Men" is a superhero comedy film directed by Kinka Usher and written by Neil Cuthbert. Based on characters created by Bob Burden, the film features an ensemble cast, including Ben Stiller, Hank Azaria, William H. Macy, and Janeane Garofalo.

Mystery Men TM & © Universal (1999)