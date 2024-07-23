Governor Carney Signs House Bill 125

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor Carney joined members of the General Assembly including sponsor Representative Sherae’a “Rae” Moore, leadership from the Delaware Department of Education, and administrators of the Red Clay School District to sign House Substitute 2 for House Bill 125 on Tuesday, July 23. This legislation expands access to free breakfast and lunch to students who would receive a reduced-price meal under the federal School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program.

“Foundationally, there’s nothing more important than making sure our young children can perform and can learn. The future of our state depends on it,” said Governor John Carney. “To set our students up for that success, we have to make sure they are well fed and have good nutrition. I want to thank Representative Moore, Senator Tizzy Lockman, and all those who supported this bill to help make that possible.”

According to the Delaware Department of Education, approximately 2,500 students statewide will now receive breakfast and lunch free of charge. The bill will take effect for the 2024-2025 school year.

“Our leaders of tomorrow are sitting in our classrooms today. No child should have to go to school hungry. I commend Rep. Moore for her leadership on this important measure to ensure children have a bright future. The evidence is clear, when our students have access to nutritious meals at school they perform better academically, improve behaviorally, and achieve higher levels of success in and out of the classroom,” said Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long.

“We know that education is about more than just what happens in the classroom; it’s influenced by a range of factors outside of school that can impact a student’s ability to learn and succeed. One critical factor is hunger, and HB 125 directly addresses this issue by ensuring our most vulnerable students have access to nutritious meals,” said House Speaker Valerie Longhurst. “I commend Rep. Moore for her commitment to supporting our students and creating a more equitable and supportive learning environment for all our children.”

“As a teacher, I saw firsthand that food insecurity affects not only the body but also the mind. We simply cannot expect our students to perform at their best when they are not properly fueled,” said State Representative Sherae’a “Rae” Moore. “With the signing of HB 125, we have taken an important step toward supporting our most vulnerable learners by providing access to healthy, nutritious meals. I want to thank all the advocates and community members whose efforts and hard work helped to make this day possible. Together, we are easing the worry of hunger, allowing students to focus on their education and reach their full potential.”

“By eliminating the reduced price meal fee for students, Delaware is increasing access to nutritious meals for families in need,” said Delaware Department of Education Nutrition Director Aimee Beam. “This change helps ensure all children are given a chance to meet their daily nutrition goals as well as focus on academics – not hunger – throughout the school day.”

“Nemours Children’s Health supported this legislation because we are deeply invested in addressing children’s health well beyond medicine. By eliminating the financial barrier to school meals, Delaware is ensuring all students in our public schools have access to food, which is imperative for their future,” said Dr. Kara Walker, Executive Vice President, Chief Population Health Officer of Nemours Children’s Health. “Research consistently shows that proper nutrition is critical for children’s growth, development, and ability to learn. As the first pediatric health system to become a USDA MyPlate National Strategic Partner, we applaud this important step forward in addressing childhood hunger in Delaware.”