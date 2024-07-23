TraXtion Announces the Launch of its Mobile Platform, TraXtionMobile
Introducing TraXtionMobile – the ultimate companion for dealerships on the go! Seamlessly mirroring our powerful desktop TradSpecX software.IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraXtion, an automotive industry leading software company specializing in integrated solutions for tire alignment and replacement diagnostics, has announced the launch of its mobile platform, TraXtionMobile, for iOS and Android mobile devices.
With the introduction of TraXtionMobile, clients now have a more efficient solution to manage their tire sales and alignment opportunities anywhere they may be, such as the service lane, the customer lounge, or even remotely. This new mobile software provides flexibility and convenience to service professionals, minimizing the back-and-forth to their desk, and maximizing efficiency while capturing and sharing important diagnostic data regarding a customer’s tire tread that can lead to serious vehicle safety concerns.
"We are truly excited to launch TraXtionMobile to our automotive partners. This innovative tool will redefine the consumer’s expectations of dealership service, offering convenience and efficiency like never before, ensuring that customers receive exceptional care at every step of their service and sales journey”, said Backiaraj Irudayaraj, Chief Product Officer. “This new technology puts TraXtion’s personalized tire tread and wheel alignment diagnostic data directly in the hands of fixed-operations professionals, no matter where they connect with their customers. Just another example of how we listen to our clients and quickly deliver best-in-class, integrated technologies.”
Brad Kokesh, Chief Revenue Officer, adds, “TraXtion understands that time is valuable for car owners and service providers, alike. For this reason, we believe this user-friendly mobile app will ensure a smoother experience and drive stronger retention in an area of their business that has caused a drop in repair orders for years. Alignment racks continue to be one of the most underutilized tools in the repair facility. Historically, diagnosing alignment opportunities have proven to be inefficient and flawed without partner integrations, leading to false-positives and a lack of clear messaging to the customer. Our precision-laser technology catches tire tread wear before it’s recognizable to those typical camera systems, then communicated to the customer through SMS and email via the dealer DMS integration. These features benefit both the dealer and their customer. In addition, over 90% of tire sales are made away from the dealership by aftermarket providers. It’s time for dealers to do a better job at retaining their customers, leading to additional ‘around-the-wheel’ work. It all starts with tire tread…and true data-driven diagnostics start with TraXtion.”
TraXtionMobile, which mirrors the functionality of the successful TraXtion desktop software, will be made available for download on the Google Play Store for Android by 8/1/2024 and the App Store for iOS by 8/29/2024. Subscribers will require a desktop subscription prior to accessing TraXtionMobile. Pricing is set by dealership user count, and can be inquired upon by visiting www.traxtion.com or emailing sales@traxtion.com.
About TraXtion:
TraXtion, formerly known as Tire Profiles, was established after our founder’s career in railcar wheelset and Formula 1 racing tire diagnostics. Foreshadowing the success and impact of these innovative solutions in other industries, he saw an opportunity to bring this technology to automotive. And thus, TraXtion was born. For over a decade now, we have been providing our clients with state-of-the-art optical tire diagnostic systems that have revolutionized tire management and loyalty.
At TraXtion, we pride ourselves on our expertise and commitment to excellence. Our team of engineers continues to push boundaries and develop new solutions for our clients' ever-evolving needs. We believe in constantly innovating and evolving our products to provide the best possible experience for our partners and their customers.
