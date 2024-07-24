'Love Shouldn’t Hurt': Breaking the Chains of Domestic Violence by Benjamin Holland
EINPresswire.com/ -- “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” is not just a book; it is a guiding light that seeks to illuminate the hidden corners of an epidemic that spans across cultures, socio-economic boundaries, and generations. With empathy as our compass, we embark on a voyage that will unravel the tangled web of domestic violence, revealing the multifaceted layers of its impact on individuals, families, and communities.
Within these pages, you will bear witness to the raw and unfiltered narratives of survivors who have summoned the courage to break free from the suffocating grip of violence. Their stories will ignite a fire within your soul, dispelling the misconceptions that shroud domestic abuse in silence and shame. Through their resilience and determination, we will uncover the strength that lies within each survivor and the power of collective support in the face of adversity. Transcends the boundaries of victimhood, offering a comprehensive understanding of the complex dynamics that perpetuate domestic violence. We delve into the psychological, emotional, and physical aspects of abuse, shedding light on the warning signs, the manipulative tactics employed by abusers, and the long-lasting trauma experienced by survivors.
But this book is not solely about the darkness; it is a beacon of hope, fostering empowerment and inspiring change. It serves as a rallying cry for a society that refuses to turn a blind eye but instead stands united against the scourge of domestic violence. Together, we will explore avenues for prevention, education, and support, illuminating a path towards healing and a future where love truly becomes a sanctuary, untainted by violence.
About the Author
Dr. Benjamin Holland, also known as Dr. B, recounts his challenging journey from a difficult childhood to a successful career at Boeing. Benjamin grew up under severe hardships, including abuse from his mother and a transient lifestyle that hindered his ability to read and write. He learned literacy through billboards and street signs.
Graduated from Seattle Central Community College in 1978 with a welding degree, after attending Olympic College and playing football. Briefly worked at Bethlehem Steel but was dismissed shortly after, leading him to seek employment at Boeing, where he was hired almost immediately. Faced racism and had to constantly prove his abilities in a predominantly white workplace. Excelled as a journeyman welder, contributing to significant projects like the Minuteman and MX missiles.
Overcame numerous discriminatory practices, such as being unfairly downgraded in his job role but continued to excel and advance to become a team leader. Despite enduring racism and personal attacks, he maintained his professionalism and determination. His perseverance helped him overcome obstacles, reflecting his resolve not to be broken by his circumstances or the biases of others.
Dr. B’s story is a testament to his resilience and success against the odds, inspiring others to persist in the face of adversity.
When asked about what his inspiration behind his book is, Benjamin Holland draws inspiration from several renowned authors who have profoundly influenced his writing journey.
Literary Influences:
• Edgar Allan Poe: Poe's exploration of dark themes and human emotions, despite his own mental health struggles, taught Dr. B the power of evocative storytelling.
• Mark Twain: Twain's blend of humor, wit, and social commentary, especially in works like "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" and "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," inspired Dr. B to combine humor with deep insights into human nature.
• Ann Rule: Her detailed research and compassionate narratives in the true crime genre influenced Dr. B's approach to narrative construction and character development, highlighting the human stories behind events.
• Maya Angelou: Angelou's poetry and social justice advocacy fueled Dr. B's passion for purposeful writing, encouraging him to embrace his voice and truth in his work.
Historical Context
Dr. B is also motivated by significant events in African American history that highlight racial violence and injustice, such as:
1. Colfax Massacre (1873): A deadly act of violence where over 100 African Americans were killed by white supremacists in Colfax, Louisiana.
2. Wilmington Massacre (1898): A white mob in Wilmington, North Carolina, overthrew the elected biracial government, resulting in numerous African American deaths.
3. Tulsa Race Massacre (1921): A white mob attacked the prosperous African American neighborhood of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, causing deaths and widespread destruction.
4. Rosewood Massacre (1923): A racially motivated attack on the African American town of Rosewood, Florida, leading to multiple deaths and community destruction.
5. Elaine Massacre (1919): White mobs attacked African American sharecroppers in Elaine, Arkansas, who were organizing for better pay, resulting in many deaths.
6. Orangeburg Massacre (1968): South Carolina Highway Patrol officers opened fire on African American students protesting segregation, killing three and injuring many others.
The influence of these authors and historical events has ignited Dr. B's passion for exploring human complexities through writing, driving him to share his literary journey and insights with readers.
Message from the Author
“I wrote this book for the world. I have written several books, Look for the following on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Booktopia, and more.
1. Breaking Free: Surviving from Childhood Trauma
2. FentanylDemic: How Will The World Survive
3. Can You Imagine
4. Broken
Watch out for 22 more books coming. And also, Please do support my foundation: The Green Heart Foundation. ”
Ben Holland recently joined Logan Crawford for a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview, where he provided profound insights into his book. Throughout the conversation, he offered thoughtful commentary on the themes and concepts underpinning the captivating narrative, enriching the audience's understanding of the book's significance and depth. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rt207jmiDK8)
Ben Holland's “Love Shouldn't Hurt” is more than just a gripping story of survival; it is a poignant reminder of the need for awareness and proactive measures against domestic violence. The book aims to inspire readers to recognize the signs of abuse, support survivors, and promote healthy relationships built on respect, kindness, and equality. This book is available for purchase at Amazon, or you may click this link, https://www.amazon.com/Love-Shouldnt-Hurt-Breaking-Domestic/dp/196143895X/ref
Benjamin Holland's website features his inspiring life story, details about his books, and information on his mental health initiative. You can visit his site at https://benjieholland.com.
Love Shouldn't Hurt by Ben Holland on Spotlight with Logan Crawford