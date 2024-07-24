Duffy Kruspodin Earns Prestigious Great Place to Work Certification™ for Third Consecutive Year

DK Employees Tout the Firm as a Great Place to Work

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duffy Kruspodin (DK), an award-winning full-service accounting firm, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the third year in a row. The firm has won this honor every year it has participated in the survey. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at DK. This year, 91% of employees said it’s a great place To Work – 34 points higher than the average U.S.-based company.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that DK stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

“We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition again,” said Mark Kruspodin, CPA, PFS, Managing Partner at DK. “Our commitment to our employees is unwavering, and we believe a positive and supportive work environment is essential to attracting and retaining top talent. This three-peat award is a testament to the incredible team we have built here at DK.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

“We are constantly striving to improve our company culture and create an environment where our employees feel valued, empowered, and excited to come to work every day,” said DK’s Director of People Operations, Alli Smith, PHR. “This recognition from Great Place to Work® is a significant achievement, and we look forward to building upon this success in the years to come.”

WE’RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a firm that puts its people first? Visit our careers page.

About Duffy Kruspodin (DK)

DK is a premier Southern California CPA and advisory firm offering services in accounting, tax, and wealth management with locations in Beverly Hills, La Jolla and Woodland Hills. The firm is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, family-owned companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. DK offers industry-focused practices with specialized expertise in construction, estates and trusts, hospitality, international tax and real estate. DK also provides comprehensive wealth management services through DK Wealth Management LLC.*

*Investment advice offered through Integrated Financial Partners, doing business as DK Wealth Management LLC, a registered investment advisor.

For more information, please visit dk.cpa or contact Keith Block at keith.block@dk.cpa or 818-867-1458.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.