Florida’s Only LGBTQ+ Caribbean Festival Returns To Wilton Manors in August

Florida’s LGBTQ+ Community Celebrates Caribbean Heritage
PrideFête is FL's only LGBTQ+ Caribbean haven. Celebrating culture, self-expression, and freedom. A sanctuary in a world of intolerance.”WILTON MANORS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOTspots Happening Out, the organizers of PrideFête, announce the return of their LGBTQ+ Caribbean Festival set for Saturday, August 10, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm in Wilton Manors, Florida at Richardson Historic Park and Nature Preserve (1937 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors, FL 33305).
The festival is more than just a party, it is a safe space cultural experience. It is all too common that the LGBTQ+ community experiences intolerance just for merely existing. And such is the case as it relates to the Caribbean community. Same-sex handholding, kissing and simply embracing is shunned, leaving LGBTQ+ Caribbean’s from getting to enjoy their rich culture of Caribbean Carnival - known across the globe as one of the most culturally enriched celebrations.
“In a world of intolerance, PrideFête exists as a LGBTQ+ Caribbean safe haven. The only one currently in Florida,” mentioned the HOTspots Event Division Director Jameer Baptiste, a proud Haitian-Trinidadian American. “Caribbean culture is the essence of the festival while self expression and freedom to be oneself is the cornerstone.”
PrideFête is an experience like no other, self-expression of the LGBTQ+ community is intertwined with traditional aspects of Caribbean Carnival. All senses are aroused from the taste of authentic Caribbean cuisine (for purchase) to the sense of hearing from the heartbeat of the Caribbean through music and dance. LGBTQ+ Caribbean performers, singers, and a fire dancer during nightfall will grace the PrideFête stage throughout the evening.
Sizzling hot fitness couple Kerry and Pierre will emcee for the second year and the vivacious Octavia Yearwood will be back for her third year as PrideFête’s official host. Our masqueraders and drummers will don the bright exotic feathers and gem outfits customary to Caribbean Carnival as they entertain the crowd and gyrate down the promenade. Festivalgoers are encouraged to come dressed in their best carnival costume to join in on the walk with the masqueraders and drummers that takes place at 8:30 pm.
Presale general admission tickets are currently available online for $7.00 leading up to the day before the event. Ticket prices increase the day of the event to $10.00, which can still be purchased online or at the door of the festival. Presale VIP is $55.00 and $75.00 day of. Perks of VIP and indoor A/C, 5 comped drinks, and light bites by Ronnie’s Bake Shop (Trinidadian Cuisine). Tickets can be purchased at www.PrideFete.lgbt. Festival tickets are all cashless this year from pre-sale to at the door purchases.
In addition to the PrideFête Festival, the Caribbean experience extends to other divisions within HOTspots media group. For the month of August, the HOTspots Happening Out Art Gallery with Dennis Dean (2401 N. Dixie Hwy. Wilton Manors, FL 33305) will feature Caribbean Art by Caribbean Artists. The exhibit will debut with an Opening Reception on Saturday, August 3, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Guests can mingle with the Caribbean artists while viewing their art on display. The event is free to the public with an open bar and catering.
The gallery is open to the public for the second time at no charge on Saturday, August 17, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm for its monthly Artists Showcase. Again, guests can mingle with the artists while enjoying an open bar and catering. However, as an extra layer of artistic expression the gallery will invite Caribbean performance artists whether it be a singer or dancer to showcase their art form to the gallery’s guests. Other than the gallery’s two public events, the gallery is open for walk-ins to browse the art weekly on Tuesdays and Sundays from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
PrideFête will also be represented on the pages of HOTspots Magazine, the not-for-profit organization’s bi-weekly print publication. The cover of the magazine will showcase a sexy male cover model in traditional Caribbean Carnival garb and the pages within will include a Caribbean Feature and more details about the event. The PrideFête issue will hit newsstands throughout South Florida from Palm Beach County, to Broward, Miami-Dade and Key West on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The magazine can also be found online at www.HOTspotsMagazine.com.
About PrideFête
PrideFête is the LGBTQ+ Caribbean Festival of the nonprofit Pride Fete Inc. The first PrideFête festival took place in August of 2022 out of the need to provide a safe space environment so that LGBTQ+ Caribbean people along with their allies can enjoy Caribbean culture without the fear of intolerance or violence.
About HOTspots Happening Out
HOTspots Happening Out represents a dynamic alliance of 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations united in their commitment to enhancing the well-being of South Florida's LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Through a multifaceted approach encompassing events, television programming, print media, captivating video content, and engaging social media, we channel all resources and funding towards advancing the social, cultural, and educational facets of our mission, serving our wonderfully diverse community.
Our unified partnership of non-profits includes Stonewall Pride, HOTspots Magazine, Happening Out Television Network, Wilton Manors Entertainment Group - WMEG, PrideFête, Art Walk Wilton Manors, Taste of the Island Wilton Manors, Black Pride Cookout, Queer News Tonight, Pride Skate Night, Happening Out Travel, Sculpture Walk Wilton Manors, The Fay What Show, Pride on the Drive, and HOTspots Happening Out Art Gallery with Dennis Dean.
